Psychologists say that coping strategies developed in childhood are the reason why people become vulnerable to fake news as adults.

Given the latest developments in politics in the Western world, the phenomenon of “fake news” has garnered more and more interest.

A major study by researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge analyzed the information on Twitter to see what gains more traction: truth or falsehood?

The researchers examined 126,000 contested news stories that 3 million users tweeted over the course of a decade, and they found that “fake news” reaches a lot more people and spreads a lot faster than accurate information.

Importantly, the predominance of fake news makes people distrust news outlets, and many report that they don’t know how to distinguish truth from falsehood.

An international survey published earlier this year found that 7 in 10 people fear that fake news is being used as “a weapon,” and over 60 percent of the respondents don’t feel confident that they can tell the difference between fake news and facts.

What makes people vulnerable to fake news in the first place? Are there any strategies we can develop to protect ourselves from falsehood?

New research presented at the annual convention of the American Psychological Association (APA), held San Francisco, CA, explains the mechanisms behind the appeal of fake news.

The findings have also been published in the journal Science.