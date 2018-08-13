Why can the birth control pill make your breasts bigger?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Mon 13 Aug 2018
By Jenna Fletcher
Reviewed by
Birth control pills contain hormones, and they can increase a person's breast size. However, the effect is usually temporary.

The two primary hormones present in most types of birth control pill are:

  • estrogen, a female sex hormone
  • progestin, a synthetic version of progesterone, which is another female sex hormone

The body produces estrogen and progesterone. During the menstrual cycle, levels fluctuate, and this can cause a change in breast tissue.

Estrogen is also the hormone primarily responsible for the development of breasts during puberty.

When a person starts taking the birth control pill, their levels of these hormones rise, and this can result in an increase in breast size.

However, the size of the breasts may return to normal after a few monthly cycles or after a person stops taking the pill.

Can birth control affect breast size and how?

does birth control make your boobs bigger
Birth control pills contain hormones that can increase the size of a person's breasts.

Birth control pills can increase the size of a person's breasts.

Estrogen and progesterone levels change during the menstrual cycle, and this can cause changes in the breast tissue. A person may feel that their breasts are tender or sore, as a result.

Many birth control pills contain the same hormones, estrogen and progestin, which is a synthetic form of progesterone. Starting to take the pill can stimulate the breasts to grow. However, any increase in size is typically slight.

Within a few months of taking the pill, the breasts generally return to their regular size. This usually also happens if a person stops taking the pill.

There is another link between the birth control pill and breast enlargement. When a person starts taking birth control, the changes to hormone levels can cause the body to retain fluid. This can make the breasts feel engorged.

When fluid retention, or edema, is responsible for breasts that feel bigger, a person may notice that their breast size returns to normal during the week that they are not taking an active pill. During this week, they will get a period.

Can birth control make people gain weight?

Weight gain is a side effect of many birth control pills. Like the possible increase in breast size, any associated weight gain is typically slight.

In 2014, researchers published a review of 49 trials. They had tried to find a causal link between weight gain and types of birth control that contained both estrogen and progestin. The researchers found that these pills tended to have no significant impact on weight.

If a person who starts taking the birth control pill does experience minor weight gain, it is because hormonal changes have caused the body to retain fluid.

10 most common birth control pill side effects
10 most common birth control pill side effects
Different birth control pills can have different side effects and risks. Learn about the most common side effects and alternative methods of contraception here.
Read now

Other side effects of birth control

does taking birth control make your boobs bigger
Potential side effects of birth control pills include nausea, headaches, and changes in menstruation.

In general, doctors consider the pill to be safe. However, a person should be aware of some possible side effects, which include:

  • changes in mood
  • changes in menstruation, involving either more or less bleeding
  • tenderness in the breasts
  • nausea
  • headaches

The increase in hormones, particularly estrogen, can also cause more serious side effects. Birth control pills that only contain progestin are less likely to cause these effects.

Serious, though rare, side effects of birth control include:

Before starting or changing a method of birth control, discuss the risks with a doctor.

When to see a doctor

does birth control make your boobs bigger doctor consultation
A person should see a doctor before taking the birth control pill.

A person must see a doctor before they can start taking the birth control pill and before switching pills.

It is essential for each person to discuss the potential side effects and risk factors with a medical professional.

Some risk factors to consider include:

  • being overweight or obese
  • smoking
  • being over the age of 35
  • having a history of migraines with auras
  • having a history of high blood pressure
  • the presence of a clotting disorder
  • having high cholesterol

If a person has any of these risk factors, a doctor may recommend a different type of birth control. The doctor should be able to provide additional options.

Takeaway

When taking a birth control pill, a person should be aware of the potential risks and side effects.

One of the milder side effects is a slight, temporary increase in breast size. Though rare, some other side effects are more severe, and they can even be life-threatening.

Before a person starts using hormone-based birth control, it is essential to discuss the advantages and disadvantages with a doctor.

Related coverage

Is there a way to lose weight on birth control? Many women who use birth control believe that weight gain can be a side effect. While studies oppose weight gain related to birth control pills, some individuals report gaining weight after they start taking them. However, lifestyle changes can help weight control when a person is on birth control. Learn more here. Read now
What to do if you've lost a birth control pill People often lose birth control pills in their handbags or down the drain. Losing a pill is not usually a problem. A person should call their doctor for advice and a replacement pack while continuing to use their regular pack. However, the best advice varies, depending on the type of birth control. Learn more here. Read now
Low-dose birth control: Everything you need to know Low-dose birth control pills contain less estrogen than older, traditional pills. Some low-dose pills contain estrogen and progestin, while others provide only progestin. In this article, learn about the types, effectiveness, and potential side effects of low-dose birth control pills as well as when to switch types. Read now
How to switch birth control pills properly People can switch birth control pills with minimal issues by following a few simple guidelines. In this article, learn how to switch birth control pills and reduce the risk of unintended pregnancy. We also explain how birth control pills work and the possible side effects, such as spotting and tender breasts. Read now
How do birth control pills affect menopause? The use of birth control pills, or hormonal contraceptives, can mask some of the symptoms of menopause. This can make it difficult for a person to know if they are going through menopause. In this article, we answer some common questions about how birth control pills can affect the symptoms of menopause. Read now
Birth Control / Contraception
Pregnancy / Obstetrics Sexual Health / STDs Women's Health / Gynecology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Mon 13 August 2018.

    Visit our Birth Control / Contraception category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Birth Control / Contraception.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "Why can the birth control pill make your breasts bigger?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 13 Aug. 2018. Web.
    14 Aug. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322758.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2018, August 13). "Why can the birth control pill make your breasts bigger?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Birth Control / Contraception

Scroll to top