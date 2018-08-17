There are ways to induce labor medically, but a person can often encourage dilation by keeping the body relaxed and loose. This can help ease the delivery.

Dilation is a term that describes the widening of the cervical opening. Dilation of the cervix is one sign that a pregnant woman is going into labor.

During the final stages of pregnancy, doctors perform cervical exams to track the progress of the pregnancy and the extent of dilation of the cervix.

In the first stage of labor, the cervix will dilate to 10 centimeters (cm) in width.

Dilation is typically gradual, but the cervix can widen rapidly over 1 or 2 days. A few different factors can influence how quickly dilation occurs.

In this article, learn how to dilate more quickly before and during labor.

How to dilate faster at home

The following natural methods can help:

Move around



Getting up and moving around may help speed dilation by increasing blood flow.

Walking around the room, doing simple movements in bed or chair, or even changing positions may encourage dilation.

This is because the weight of the baby applies pressure to the cervix.

People may also find swaying or dancing to calming music effective.

Use an exercise ball

A large inflatable exercise ball, called a birthing ball in this case, may also help.

Sitting on the ball and rocking back and forth or moving in circles can help keep the muscles in the pelvis loose and relaxed for delivery.

Relax

It is easy to become tense during the last stages of pregnancy, but learning to relax can have a range of benefits.

Stress and muscle tension and can delay labor by making it harder for the cervix to dilate. These issues can also keep the baby from descending.

Many women benefit from practicing breathing exercises or meditation before and during labor. Even dimming the lights can help.

Laugh

Laughing can keep stress and fear at bay. Even momentary relief can relax the body and aid dilation.

Joking around, or watching funny movies or stand-up comedy may help to keep spirits up before and during labor.

Have sex

Sexual stimulation can relax the body.

Also, a hormone called prostaglandin in semen can promote dilation.

Tips for quicker dilation during labor



While labor is a natural process, there are times when a doctor needs to intervene.

Medical intervention may be necessary if:

a woman has an infection in the uterus

the baby is more than 2 weeks overdue, and active labor has not begun

the water has broken, but there are no contractions

underlying medical conditions will complicate delivery for the mother or baby

A doctor may apply a medication that contains prostaglandin to soften the cervix and promote dilation.

A process called membrane stripping may help. It involves a doctor or midwife rubbing their fingers against the membranes of the amniotic sac to release prostaglandin into the uterus and help the cervix dilate.

Women interested in natural birth may avoid medical intervention until it is necessary.

The stages of labor

There are three distinct stages:

Stage one



This stage has three phases.

In the first phase, the cervix dilates to 3 cm. The baby drops lower into the pelvis, and this increases the levels of prostaglandin in the body, which stimulates dilation.

The mucus plug that has sealed the opening of the uterus during pregnancy will fall away.

Capillaries in the cervix can rupture during this stage and cause bloody discharge known as the bloody show. This is normal.

The next phase is active labor, when the cervix will dilate further. Some doctors mark the end of this phase when the width of the cervix reaches 7 cm. Others use contractions as a guideline.

The final step in this stage, called the transition phase, lasts until the cervix dilates to 10 cm.

Stage two

The second stage of labor begins when the cervix dilates to 10 cm and ends with delivery. The length of time can vary from woman to woman, and a variety of factors influence it.

Stage three

In this stage, the doctor will deliver the placenta and cut the umbilical cord.

Takeaway

In some situations, a doctor may use medical methods to encourage dilation.

However, there are a number of natural ways to promote dilation before and during labor. It is often a good idea to find ways to relax.