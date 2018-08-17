How can people speed up dilation?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Fri 17 Aug 2018
By Jon Johnson
Reviewed by
There are ways to induce labor medically, but a person can often encourage dilation by keeping the body relaxed and loose. This can help ease the delivery.

Dilation is a term that describes the widening of the cervical opening. Dilation of the cervix is one sign that a pregnant woman is going into labor.

During the final stages of pregnancy, doctors perform cervical exams to track the progress of the pregnancy and the extent of dilation of the cervix.

In the first stage of labor, the cervix will dilate to 10 centimeters (cm) in width.

Dilation is typically gradual, but the cervix can widen rapidly over 1 or 2 days. A few different factors can influence how quickly dilation occurs.

In this article, learn how to dilate more quickly before and during labor.

How to dilate faster at home

The following natural methods can help:

Move around

How to dilate faster exercise ball
Using an exercise ball may help to speed up dilation.

Getting up and moving around may help speed dilation by increasing blood flow.

Walking around the room, doing simple movements in bed or chair, or even changing positions may encourage dilation.

This is because the weight of the baby applies pressure to the cervix.

People may also find swaying or dancing to calming music effective.

Use an exercise ball

A large inflatable exercise ball, called a birthing ball in this case, may also help.

Sitting on the ball and rocking back and forth or moving in circles can help keep the muscles in the pelvis loose and relaxed for delivery.

Relax

It is easy to become tense during the last stages of pregnancy, but learning to relax can have a range of benefits.

Stress and muscle tension and can delay labor by making it harder for the cervix to dilate. These issues can also keep the baby from descending.

Many women benefit from practicing breathing exercises or meditation before and during labor. Even dimming the lights can help.

Laugh

Laughing can keep stress and fear at bay. Even momentary relief can relax the body and aid dilation.

Joking around, or watching funny movies or stand-up comedy may help to keep spirits up before and during labor.

Have sex

Sexual stimulation can relax the body.

Also, a hormone called prostaglandin in semen can promote dilation.

Tips for quicker dilation during labor

How to dilate faster
Medical intervention may be necessary during labor.

While labor is a natural process, there are times when a doctor needs to intervene.

Medical intervention may be necessary if:

  • a woman has an infection in the uterus
  • the baby is more than 2 weeks overdue, and active labor has not begun
  • the water has broken, but there are no contractions
  • underlying medical conditions will complicate delivery for the mother or baby

A doctor may apply a medication that contains prostaglandin to soften the cervix and promote dilation.

A process called membrane stripping may help. It involves a doctor or midwife rubbing their fingers against the membranes of the amniotic sac to release prostaglandin into the uterus and help the cervix dilate.

Women interested in natural birth may avoid medical intervention until it is necessary.

Cervical dilation through the stages of labor
Cervical dilation through the stages of labor
The stages of labor are very distinct, and a cervix dilation chart can help to clarify the process. Find a chart and more information here.
Read now

The stages of labor

There are three distinct stages:

Stage one

How to dilate faster newborn
There are three distinct stages of labor.

This stage has three phases.

In the first phase, the cervix dilates to 3 cm. The baby drops lower into the pelvis, and this increases the levels of prostaglandin in the body, which stimulates dilation.

The mucus plug that has sealed the opening of the uterus during pregnancy will fall away.

Capillaries in the cervix can rupture during this stage and cause bloody discharge known as the bloody show. This is normal.

The next phase is active labor, when the cervix will dilate further. Some doctors mark the end of this phase when the width of the cervix reaches 7 cm. Others use contractions as a guideline.

The final step in this stage, called the transition phase, lasts until the cervix dilates to 10 cm.

Stage two

The second stage of labor begins when the cervix dilates to 10 cm and ends with delivery. The length of time can vary from woman to woman, and a variety of factors influence it.

Stage three

In this stage, the doctor will deliver the placenta and cut the umbilical cord.

Takeaway

In some situations, a doctor may use medical methods to encourage dilation.

However, there are a number of natural ways to promote dilation before and during labor. It is often a good idea to find ways to relax.

Related coverage

What to know about membrane stripping Membrane stripping is a method of inducing labor. During the procedure, a doctor will use a gloved hand to sweep inside the cervix. This releases natural chemicals that help soften the cervix. It is generally very safe and can increase the likelihood of spontaneous labor. Learn more about membrane stripping here. Read now
Does nipple stimulation help to induce labor? Many people believe that stimulating the nipples can help to induce labor. Nipple stimulation causes the release of a hormone that triggers uterine contractions. However, there is no scientific evidence to show that this leads to true labor. Learn about nipple stimulation and other home remedies to induce labor here. Read now
Ten common labor complications Most deliveries happen safely, but sometime a complication can occur. Common problems include failure to progress, excessive bleeding, and placenta previa. In places with appropriate health care, these can usually be resolved with treatment. It is important to follow the instructions of health professionals. Read now
When can I have sex after being pregnant? What are the recommendations for how long women should wait before resuming sexual intercourse after pregnancy? How does giving birth affect sex? Factors influencing the decision to resume sexual activity include pain, stress, the healing process after delivery, and the impact of hormonal changes. Read now
What do different types of contractions feel like? It can be difficult to know what to expect from labor contractions, especially during a person’s first pregnancy. In this article, we provide a guide to help soon-to-be-parents understand what types of contractions to expect as pregnancy progresses. We also cover how to cope with the pain and when to see a doctor. Read now
Pregnancy / Obstetrics
Surgery Women's Health / Gynecology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Fri 17 August 2018.

    Visit our Pregnancy / Obstetrics category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Pregnancy / Obstetrics.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Johnson, Jon. "How can people speed up dilation?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 17 Aug. 2018. Web.
    17 Aug. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322810.php>

    APA
    Johnson, J. (2018, August 17). "How can people speed up dilation?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Pregnancy / Obstetrics

Scroll to top