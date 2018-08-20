The uncovering of the molecular acrobatics of a key cell enzyme could lead to new treatments for cancer and metabolic diseases such as obesity and diabetes. Share on Pinterest A recent molecular discovery has plenty of treatment implications. The cell enzyme is called PI3KC2A, and though scientists knew that it controlled many crucial cell functions, they remained unsure of the detailed structural mechanisms. One thing they did know was that the enzyme controls what occurs at cell membranes when they receive external signals. They also knew that it controls how the signals affect vital processes inside the cell. These processes regulate, among other things, how cells grow, divide, and differentiate. Now, a new paper that features in the journal Molecular Cell describes for the first time how the cell enzyme changes from an inactive state inside the cell to an active state in the cell membrane. The researchers, from the Leibniz-Forschungsinstitut für Molekulare Pharmakologie (FMP) in Berlin, Germany, together with colleagues at the University of Geneva in Switzerland, have been investigating PI3KC2A for some time. Their new work reveals previously unknown facts about a crucial cell mechanism called “receptor uptake.” Disruptions of processes involving this mechanism are implicated in diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and other metabolic disorders. One of the senior study authors, Prof. Volker Haucke, of the FMP, says that their findings “may provide a direct target for therapies.”

Cell membranes are dynamic systems Cell membranes do a lot more than hold cell contents together. If that was all they did, they would be no more than inert skins; but a closer look reveals that they are dynamic systems that tightly control the passage of chemicals in and out of the cell. The structure of a cell membrane has been described as a “ sea of lipids ” containing floating clusters of proteins that control the “selective permeability” of the membrane. Lipids, which are fat-like molecules, are also active in the permeability process. They function as “molecular switches” for cascades of chemical signals that get switched on inside cells. Many of these cascades control essential functions such as cell growth, division, and differentiation. Enzymes such as PI3KC2A have a role to play in the production of the lipids that act as molecular switches. Therefore, finding ways to target them could lead to drugs that can intervene in these processes. Cell differentiation, for instance, is crucial for the formation of new blood vessels, or angiogenesis, which is a key step in tumor growth.

Receptor uptake In previous work, the scientists had already discovered much about the structural and cell biology of the processes involving PI3KC2A, including its role in receptor uptake. They had established, for instance, that ligands, or external chemical signals, from outside the cell stimulate the enzyme by binding to surface proteins called receptors. Such ligands include insulin and growth factors that trigger signaling cascades inside cells. Once activated, PI3KC2A enables a process called endocytosis in which little bags, or vesicles, carry the “ligand-bound receptors” into the cell interior. Once inside the cell, the ligand-bound receptors trigger the signaling cascades that control crucial cell functions. The new study is significant because it reveals the detailed changes that PI3KC2A undergoes at each step of this process.