Older adults with more ideal measures of cardiovascular health were less likely to develop dementia and experience cognitive decline. This was the main finding of a recent study now published in JAMA that followed 6,626 people aged 65 and over in France for an average of 8.5 years. It based the cardiovascular health measures on the American Heart Association (AHA) "Simple 7" guide. The guide recommends: giving up smoking; being physically active; having a diet rich in vegetables, fruit, and fish; having a healthy weight; and managing blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar. Lead study author Dr. Cecilia Samieri, from the Université de Bordeaux in France, and colleagues explain in their study paper that few researchers have "investigated the combined effect of these risk factors on the risk of dementia and cognitive aging." Those that have, they observe, have tended to concentrate on the first four "lifestyle" factors — namely, smoking status, physical activity, diet, and weight.

‘Optimal levels’ of cardiovascular health The people examined in the research lived in Bordeaux, Dijon, and Montpellier, all in France. None had dementia or a history of cardiovascular disease when they joined the study, which began recruiting in 1999. Their average age was 73.7 years and 4,200 were women. All of the participants took repeated tests of cognitive ability during the follow-up. In addition, they underwent screening for dementia, and an independent panel of neurologists confirmed any diagnoses. At the start of the study, the scientists also assessed each individual according to how well they matched the “optimal level” of each of the seven cardiovascular health measures. They defined the optimal levels of these measures as: never having smoked or having quit for at least 12 months

regular physical activity, such as walking at least 8 hours per week or 4 hours per week or more of moderate-intensity sport or leisure activity

at least one daily portion of raw vegetables, fresh fruits, and cooked fruits or vegetables and two or more servings per week of fish

a body mass index (BMI) under 25

total cholesterol under 200 milligrams per deciliter, untreated

blood pressure below 120/80 millimeters of mercury, untreated

fasting blood glucose under 100 milligrams per deciliter, untreated At the start of the study, 36.5 percent of people were in the optimal level in 0–2 of the measures, while 57.1 percent achieved optimal levels in 3–4 measures and 6.5 percent achieved 5–7. Over the follow-up, the panel diagnosed and confirmed 745 cases of dementia.