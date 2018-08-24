Researchers uncovered a connection between poor sleep and wound healing in type 2 diabetes that could pave the way for new treatments. Share on Pinterest A new study looks at wound healing, sleep, and diabetes. Diabetes is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes, and it impacts the ability of the body to produce insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. One serious complication of diabetes are ulcers that can form from wounds. Feet are one of the most common places of injury. Small wounds that develop on feet can eventually become ulcers. According to the American Podiatric Medical Association, 14–24 percent of people with diabetes who develop an ulcer end up having a lower limb amputation.

Diabetes in numbers According to the American Diabetes Association , the total estimated cost of diagnosed diabetes in 2012 was more than $240 billion, including almost $70 billion in reduced productivity. People with diabetes have medical expenditures approximately two times higher than people who do not have the disease. These numbers highlight the economic weight that diabetes has on society. Prediabetes is a health condition in which blood sugar levels rise, but the level is not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. More than 80 million U.S. adults have prediabetes, and the majority of these people are not aware of it because symptoms may not show for years. Prediabetes can lead to type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.