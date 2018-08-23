In Alzheimer’s disease, our brains accumulate molecular waste; excess buildup of proteins that could become toxic and disrupt communication between brain cells. A new study asks whether the endolysosomal system, which takes care of cellular waste, may be involved in the development of this condition.

The Alzheimer’s Association say that around 5.7 million people in the United States live with Alzheimer’s disease.

They estimate that this figure will rise to almost 14 million by 2050.

Despite this disease being so common among the aging population, it remains unclear what exactly causes it.

This means that treatments for Alzheimer’s tend to focus on managing the symptoms — such as memory loss, agitation, and disorientation — rather than addressing the root cause.

Recently, researchers from the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute in Adelaide have investigated whether this condition is tied to the functioning of the endolysosomal system — which takes care of removing “waste material” from cells — when it comes to the brain.

The scientists’ hypothesis was rooted in the knowledge that a key characteristic of Alzheimer’s and other dementias is the buildup of toxic plaque made of “waste” proteins, such as beta-amyloid and tau.

“But it’s not yet certain if these deposits are a cause or a symptom of cognitive decline, or how the disease progresses at the molecular level,” explains study co-author Dr. Ville-Petteri Mäkinen.