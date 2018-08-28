The concept of a sugar being used to protect against metabolic syndrome seems far-fetched, but according to a new study, one particular natural sugar may be of benefit.

Share on Pinterest Could a natural sugar one day help battle metabolic syndrome?

When conditions such as obesity, diabetes, fatty liver disease, and hypertension cluster together, it is referred to as metabolic syndrome.

Individually, each of these conditions increases the risk of other problems, including coronary heart disease, cancer, and stroke.

However, when they arrive together, that risk is amplified.

People with metabolic syndrome also tend to have higher levels of triglyceride in their blood, which can eventually clog up arteries in a condition known as atherosclerosis.

In the United States, the prevalence of metabolic syndrome is rising; it affected 25.3 percent of U.S. adults in 1988–1994, and by 2007–2012, it had risen to 34.2 percent.

Finding a reliable way to tackle metabolic syndrome and its constituent parts is challenging. Now, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO, have provided new insight and an innovative route to a potential intervention.

Their research revolved around the actions of a natural sugar: trehalose. Their latest findings are published in the journal JCI Insight.