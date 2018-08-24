People with obesity often encounter difficulties when it comes to regulating their eating habits, since their bodies no longer know when they are and are not hungry. Researchers ask why this happens.

How do we know when to eat, and when to stop eating? Easy: we feel hungry, so we know it’s time for a meal.

Then, when we feel full, we know it’s time to put down the cutlery and get on with our day.

These states of hunger and satiety occur due to the brain’s ability to “decode” the signals of two key hormones: the so-called “hunger hormone,” ghrelin, and the “energy expenditure hormone,” leptin, which is released when it’s time to stop eating and start burning those calories.

Obesity, researchers point out, is frequently characterized by leptin resistance, which means that the body is unable to “read” the signals sent by the hormone that typically curbs appetite.

What remains unclear is how leptin resistance develops, and which elements in the leptin-brain circuitry are affected.

A new study from the University of California, San Diego and a number of international research institutions has revealed that high-fat diets may impair the brain’s capacity to “sense” leptin, therefore leading to leptin resistance.

The researchers have published their findings in the journal Science Translational Medicine.