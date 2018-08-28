What causes stasis dermatitis and ulcers?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 28 Aug 2018
By Jenna Fletcher
Reviewed by
Stasis dermatitis is a long-term condition that causes inflammation, ulcers, and itchy skin on the lower legs. It often occurs in people who have underlying conditions that affect blood flow in the legs, such as chronic venous insufficiency, varicose veins, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and congestive heart failure.

Stasis dermatitis is sometimes called gravitational dermatitis, venous stasis dermatitis, venous eczema, or varicose eczema. According to the National Eczema Association, stasis dermatitis occurs mostly in people aged 50 years or older and is more common in women than men.

In this article, we look at the causes, risk factors, and symptoms of stasis dermatitis. We also cover the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of this condition.

Causes

stasis dermatitis and ulcers on feet
Stasis dermatitis can cause inflammation, ulcers, and itchy skin on the lower legs.

Stasis dermatitis tends to develop in people with conditions that cause poor blood circulation in the legs, such as chronic venous insufficiency.

Chronic venous insufficiency is a condition in which the valves in the leg veins do not work correctly. As a result of the malfunctioning valves, blood can flow backward and pool in the lower legs. This pooling blood causes increased pressure and swelling in the veins, which can lead to the symptoms of stasis dermatitis.

Other conditions that can affect blood flow in the legs and feet and lead to stasis dermatitis include:

  • DVT, which is a blood clot in the lower leg
  • varicose veins, or enlarged and swollen veins
  • injury to the lower leg
  • any surgery that affects the veins in the lower leg
  • congestive heart failure

Risk factors

Several known factors can increase a person's risk of developing stasis dermatitis, including:

  • being female
  • being over 50 years old
  • being overweight or obese
  • having any condition that affects blood circulation
  • having high blood pressure
  • having kidney disease
  • giving birth
  • standing or sitting for extended periods
  • getting insufficient exercise

Symptoms

stasis dermatitis and ulcers varicose veins
Varicose veins that become itchy and swollen are an early sign of stasis dermatitis.

The early symptoms of stasis dermatitis primarily affect the lower legs and may include:

  • irritated skin
  • red, itchy, or swollen skin, particularly over any varicose veins
  • a sensation of fullness, heaviness, or aching after extended periods of standing or walking
  • swelling on the inside of the lower leg and ankle, particularly at the end of the day or after standing for prolonged periods

As stasis dermatitis progresses, these earlier symptoms can worsen. In addition, new symptoms can appear, including:

  • swelling that spreads into the calves
  • red or purple ulcers that may ooze or scab
  • shiny, swollen skin
  • itchy, dry, and cracked skin

In severe cases of stasis dermatitis, some areas of the lower leg may become intensely itchy, hardened, scaly, and prone to infection. In some people, the calves may shrink.

Diagnosis

A doctor will diagnose stasis dermatitis by asking about the person's symptoms and medical history. Previous or current conditions that they should be aware of include:

  • problems with the heart or circulation
  • blood clots
  • surgeries
  • injuries to the lower legs

The doctor may then examine the skin on the lower legs to check for visual signs of stasis dermatitis. They may also order a Doppler ultrasound, which is a noninvasive test that uses sound waves to check the blood flow through blood vessels. Additional tests that check for heart function, blood pressure, and allergies may also be necessary.

Home remedies for varicose veins
Home remedies for varicose veins
A range of home treatments may help reduce the pain and visibility of varicose veins. Learn more here.
Read now

Treatment

The goal of treatment for stasis dermatitis is to relieve symptoms, improve circulation, and prevent the condition from progressing. Treatment can include:

  • wearing compression stockings to promote circulation and relieve swelling
  • sleeping with legs elevated
  • elevating the legs for 15 minutes once every 2 hours
  • taking medications to ease pain and reduce swelling, such as corticosteroids or topical calcineurin inhibitors
  • using antihistamines to relieve itching
  • using antibiotics and special dressings to treat infected ulcers
  • applying emollients to moisturize and protect the skin

A doctor will also evaluate a person for any underlying conditions that may be contributing to their stasis dermatitis. This might include reviewing any medications that the person is taking. For people who are overweight, a doctor will often provide advice on weight loss techniques.

Complications

Without treatment, stasis dermatitis can worsen and lead to complications that include:

  • chronic leg ulcers
  • leg wounds that fail to heal
  • abscesses
  • cellulitis, which is a bacterial infection in the deep layers of the skin
  • infection of the bone, known as osteomyelitis

Prevention

stasis dermatitis and ulcers reduced by elevating legs
Elevating the legs when seated may reduce the risk of developing stasis dermatitis.

Stasis dermatitis is not always preventable. However, making the following lifestyle changes can reduce the risk of developing stasis dermatitis or making it worse:

  • reaching and maintaining a healthy weight
  • getting enough exercise
  • elevating the legs above the heart regularly when seated
  • limiting sodium consumption

The diagnosis and treatment of any underlying conditions that can cause stasis dermatitis will also help reduce a person's risk.

Outlook

Stasis dermatitis is a long-term condition that can cause a range of skin and circulation problems in the lower legs.

Treatment can help keep a person's symptoms under control and prevent the condition from progressing. Stasis dermatitis can lead to severe complications if the individual does not receive treatment.

Anyone with symptoms of stasis dermatitis should see a doctor.

Related coverage

Can essential oils reduce varicose veins? Varicose veins occur when blood pools in the veins as it tries to return to the heart to pick up fresh oxygen. They are common in people's legs as they age and can be irritating and often painful. We discuss some essential oils and other treatments that may ease symptoms and reduce the appearance of varicose veins. Read now
All you need to know about varicose vein pain A look at varicose vein pain, a condition where swollen veins become painful. Included is detail on prevention, potential causes, and when to see a doctor. Read now
Do compression stockings help to treat varicose veins? Doctors often recommend compression stockings to improve circulation, prevent varicose veins from becoming worse, and reduce pain and discomfort. They may be knee-high or thigh-high, and various types exert different pressures. We discuss the pros and cons of compression stockings. Learn to choose the right ones here. Read now
What can I do about varicose veins? Varicose veins are enlarged, swollen, twisted veins often caused by damaged or faulty valves that allow blood to travel in the wrong direction. They usually occur on the legs, and typically do not cause any medical problems. However, they can be unsightly and can be removed. Find out about different procedures here. Read now
What's to know about varicose eczema? Varicose eczema, or stasis dermatitis, is a skin disorder common in older people with varicose veins. It occurs when valves in the veins weaken, allowing blood to leak into body tissues. Symptoms usually affect the ankles first and then spread up the legs. Here, learn more about varicose eczema and its treatment. Read now
Dermatology
Atopic Dermatitis / Eczema Blood / Hematology Vascular

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Tue 28 August 2018.

    Visit our Dermatology category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Dermatology.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "What causes stasis dermatitis and ulcers?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 28 Aug. 2018. Web.
    28 Aug. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322896.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2018, August 28). "What causes stasis dermatitis and ulcers?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Dermatology

Scroll to top