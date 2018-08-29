Researchers have found that ketamine can act quickly to relieve symptoms of severe depression, but it remains unclear how. A new study asks whether this drug is just “another opioid” in disguise and advises specialists to exercise caution.

Ketamine may be able to relieve depression symptoms quickly, but we do not yet fully understand this drug's danger.

Earlier this year, Medical News Today reported on research that found that ketamine can quickly relieve symptoms of severe depression, such as suicidal thoughts.

That being said, researchers are still working to understand what makes ketamine so effective, and even more importantly, whether the temporary relief it provides is worth it compared with side effects such as dissociation and risks such as addiction.

Some studies have suggested that ketamine’s effect on symptoms of depression is due to its NMDA receptor antagonist properties, which also allow it to work as an anesthetic.

Now, a study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry says that ketamine’s antidepressant properties are due to the fact that it activates the opioid system.

The opioid system is made of opioid receptors found in the brain, and these receptors react to opioid drugs, such as morphine, which are highly addictive.

In the new study, Drs. Nolan Williams, Boris Heifets, and team from Stanford University in California explored how ketamine’s interaction with the opioid system affects its antidepressant properties and dissociative effects in people with depression who are resistant to traditional treatments.