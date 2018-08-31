Almost everyone will deal with acne during their teenage years, and many of us still fight this skin problem into adulthood. Acne can cause much psychological distress, but there are few quick and effective therapies to address it. Will a new vaccine step in to eradicate this issue?

Acne vulgaris, or simply acne, is a skin condition that affects most, if not all, adolescents.

It can sometimes persist into adulthood. Also, scarring from acne can last for a long time.

Research has shown that persistent acne not only causes discomfort, but also psychological distress; people become self-aware about their appearance and worry how this may affect their social relationships.

Some of the most common treatments for acne include antibiotics and retinoids, which are a type of chemical compound that help maintain skin health and appearance.

However, researchers explain that these traditional treatments are not always effective, and they can cause further undesirable effects — the least severe of which include dry skin and irritation.

“Current treatment options are often not effective or tolerable for many of the 85 percent of adolescents and more than 40 million adults in the United States who suffer from this multi-factorial cutaneous inflammatory condition,” explains researcher Chun-Ming Huang, at the University of California, San Diego.

“New, safe, and efficient therapies are sorely needed,” he adds. This is exactly what he and his team have recently been working toward.