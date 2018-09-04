New research, published in the journal Molecular Neurobiology, offers a promising new strategy for restoring functional levels of dopamine in the brain: changing a naturally occurring protein so that it can enter brain cells and be used as a drug.

Share on Pinterest A modified version of the protein Nurr1 helps neurons in the brain’s substantia nigra (shown here) survive for longer.

Parkinson’s disease, a progressively debilitating neurological condition affecting about 1 million people in the United States, is caused by the loss of dopamine-producing neurons.

Currently, researchers are seeking strategies for either replacing or restoring their functionality, or raising the levels of dopamine, which is a neurotransmitter crucial for controlling movement.

Most recently, for instance, researchers have used light to control a drug that blocks certain receptors in the brain. Blocking these receptors increases dopamine.

Other studies have used vitamin B-3 in order to stop the death of dopamine-producing neurons or suggested that increasing dopamine only in short bursts, rather than constantly, can help control movement.

Now, a new study takes another approach. Building on previous research that singled out a protein called Nurr1 as a promising drug target for Parkinson’s, an international team of scientists has altered the protein in a way that allows it to enter brain cells.

In this form, the naturally occurring protein can help dopaminergic neurons survive, explain the scientists in their paper, the first author of which was Dennis Paliga, from the Molecular Neurobiochemistry work group at the Ruhr-Universität Bochum in Germany.