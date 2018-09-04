What are the health risks of hookah smoking?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 4 Sep 2018
By Rachel Nall, RN, MSN
Reviewed by
A hookah is a water pipe that allows a person to smoke tobacco, often combining it with sweet flavors, such as apple, chocolate, coconut, licorice, or watermelon.

People have used hookahs for centuries in ancient Persia and India. Today, people often smoke a hookah as a group, at home or in cafes or lounges.

Other names for a hookah include water pipe, narghile, or shisha, the latter being a word that can also refer to the flavored tobacco.

Some people have misconceptions that hookah smoking is not harmful to their health or not as dangerous as other smoking types. In this article, we look at the health risks associated with hookah smoking.

Health risks of hookah smoking

Woman smoking hookah and wondering is hookah bad for you
A hookah exposes a person to tobacco smoke.

A hookah has several universal components, including a water bowl, metal body, a head with holes in the bottom, and a flexible hose with a mouthpiece.

The device works by burning charcoal that will then burn a tobacco mixture, as well as heat up the water. The smoke the charcoal generates helps move the tobacco through the water and hose and up to the mouthpiece.

Using a hookah exposes a person to tobacco smoke, which contains harmful components, such as carbon monoxide. The water in the hookah does not filter out these components.

Even if a person does not smoke directly from the hookah, they can still inhale secondhand smoke if they are nearby.

Some of the potential health effects of hookah smoke include:

  • Complications of lung function, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchitis.
  • Increased risk of heart conditions, such as heart disease and heart attack.
  • Increased risk of cancer, especially lung, throat, and mouth cancer.
  • Premature skin aging, since smoking tobacco can decrease the amount of oxygen that reaches the skin.
  • Increased risk of infectious diseases, such as mononucleosis and oral herpes.

People may also increase their risk of respiratory infections if they share the hookah mouthpiece with others.

Hookah vs. cigarettes

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking tobacco through a hookah has "many of the same health risks as cigarette smoking."

For example, the tobacco smoke still delivers nicotine, a highly addictive substance. Hookah smoke also requires charcoal to be burnt, which interacts with tobacco, creating fumes that can be just as toxic as cigarette smoke.

People who use a hookah may be exposed to the toxins in the smoke longer than if they smoked cigarettes.

According to the CDC, a person puffs on a cigarette an average of 20 times, but they may take 200 puffs during an hour-long hookah session.

Also, smoking a hookah delivers more than 2.5 times the amount the nicotine as cigarette smoke, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, quoting research lead by the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. This volume of nicotine has the potential to be highly addictive.

Can vaping cause lung problems?
Can vaping cause lung problems?
Is vaping just as bad for the lungs as smoking cigarettes? Find out in this article.
Read now

Electric heat hookahs

Manufacturers have released newer versions of hookahs that use electric heat instead of charcoal. The makers call these e-charcoal heat sources and often market them as a safer alternative to traditional charcoal hookahs.

The CDC say that experts have very little knowledge about the health risks of electronic tobacco products at this stage.

However, the University of Cincinnati report early research that a team of its chemists is doing to look at the components of smoke generated by e-charcoal. The researchers say they have found that e-charcoal smoke kills 80 percent of sample lung cells 24 hours after exposure.

This risk is more significant than the higher-toxin charcoal the team tested, which kills 25 percent of lung cells. The lower-toxin charcoal was found to kill 10 percent of sample lung cells.

As a result, the researchers conclude that e-charcoal hookah options could potentially be more dangerous than their charcoal counterparts.

More published scientific research is now needed to confirm these early results.

Hookah myths

Hookah
A common hookah myth is that smoking using one is not addictive.

Some hookah bars sell non-tobacco products, which they may advertise as having no harmful effects. This is a myth, as the smoke still contains carbon monoxide, a harmful compound, and other toxins.

Other myths about hookah smoking include:

  • Hookah smoking is not addictive. Hookah smoke contains nicotine, a highly addictive compound.
  • The water in hookah smoke filters harmful ingredients. The water in hookah smoke does not filter out any harmful chemicals.
  • Cigarettes "burn" the lungs because they use heat, and hookah smoke is cooler, so it does not burn. Smoke from a hookah can still damage the heart and lungs, even after cooling down.

Takeaway

While some people believe hookah smoking is a safer and more social alternative to smoking tobacco, it does not offer health benefits and poses several significant health risks.

Hookah smoking also puts other people at risk of inhaling secondhand smoke. So, to reduce the risks of damaging the lungs and other organs, it is best for people to avoid smoking tobacco products, including by using a hookah.

Related coverage

How long does nicotine stay in your system? After smoking a cigarette, nicotine and its by-products stay in a person’s urine and saliva for 4 days and blood for up to 10 days. In this article, we look at whether this differs between smoking and vaping, what withdrawal feels like, and if people can affect how long it takes to clear their system of nicotine. Read now
Everything you need to know about nicotine Nicotine is highly addictive and harmful. It is normally smoked in cigarettes but can lead to further drugs misuse also. Find out what nicotine does to the heart, lungs, arteries, and brain of an unborn fetus if someone smokes when pregnant, plus about e-cigarettes and vaporizers, and how they can affect your health. Read now
Can you overdose on too much nicotine? Nicotine is the substance in tobacco that makes it highly addictive to people who smoke. However, nicotine can harm the body on its own. This article defines and explains the symptoms of nicotine poisoning. Can you overdose on nicotine? Read on to find out, along with more information on the effects and treatment. Read now
What happens after you quit smoking? Quitting smoking can be very daunting, but some of the benefits come much faster than anticipated. In fact, health benefits begin to take effect just one hour after a person has smoked their last cigarette. This article gives a timeline showing the benefits after 1 hour of quitting smoking through to 20 years later. Read now
What are the stages of lung cancer? In this article, learn about the different stages of lung cancer, how it is diagnosed and treated, and how to possibly reduce the risk of lung cancer. Read now
Smoking / Quit Smoking
Lung Cancer Pulmonary System Respiratory

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Tue 4 September 2018.

    Visit our Smoking / Quit Smoking category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Smoking / Quit Smoking.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Nall, Rachel. "What are the health risks of hookah smoking?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 4 Sep. 2018. Web.
    4 Sep. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322982.php>

    APA
    Nall, R. (2018, September 4). "What are the health risks of hookah smoking?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Smoking / Quit Smoking

Scroll to top