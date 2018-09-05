As the cold season approaches, we could all benefit from being more cautious about germs and viruses, especially in crowded areas. New research scans various airport surfaces and finds that plastic security trays hold the highest concentration of viruses.

Most of the time, the common cold or flu are not life-threatening conditions.

However, they cost the United States economy a great deal of money, in addition to being an unpleasant inconvenience.

According to recent estimates, flu costs the U.S. over $10 billion each year in hospitalization and outpatient visits.

Workers lose an additional $6.2 billion per year in wages because of “lost productivity.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) deemed the 2018–2019 cold and flu season “particularly difficult,” and they urge the public to take preventive measures , such as getting the flu shot and being mindful of spreading microbes.

In crowded spaces, however — such as on the subway or an airplane — staying away from germs can be challenging. New research helps us avoid the highest-risk areas by screening some of the most widely used surfaces in airports.

Researchers from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom — together with the Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare in Helsinki — wanted to find out which airport surfaces harbored the highest number of respiratory viruses.

Niina Ikonen, a virology expert at the Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare, is the first author of the paper, which was published in the journal BMC Infectious Diseases.