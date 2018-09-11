Vaping 'pumps' cancer-causing substances into the lungs

E-cigarettes have gained popularity as a "safer," and increasingly more fashionable, alternative to traditional cigarettes. Yet recent research questions their actual safety, claiming that the e-liquid and vapors contain cancer-causing substances that can linger.
image of man vaping
Experts warn that vaping causes e-cigarette users to inhale dangerous quantities of cancer-causing substances.

Many studies conducted over the past couple of years have found that, despite being advertised as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes, electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) actually hide numerous threats to health.

One study that Medical News Today covered revealed that e-cigarette flavorings are toxic when it comes to heart health.

Another study even reported that "e-cigarettes might be just as bad as cigarettes."

Also, one study paper published this year explains that e-cigarettes may produce dangerously high levels of formaledhyde.

Formaldehyde and other aldehydes are chemical compounds that harbor carcinogenic properties, meaning that prolonged exposure to these substances has the potential to cause cancer.

The question, however, is whether these substances are present in large enough quantities and linger in our bodies for long enough to actually cause harm.

A new pilot study from the University of Nevada in Reno suggests that the aldehydes released by e-cigarettes do get absorbed into the lungs in large quantities, which may pose significant health risks.

"Until now," says lead study author Vera Samburova, "the only research on the respiratory uptake of aldehydes during smoking has been done on conventional cigarette users."

"Little is known about this process for e-cigarette use," she adds, "and understanding the unique risks vaping poses to users is critical in determining toxicological significance."

High quantities of aldehydes in users' breath

In the new study — the findings of which appear in the journal Toxics — Samburova and colleagues worked with 12 participants who used e-cigarettes.

To be able to quantify the level of toxic substances that were absorbed into the e-cigarette users' respiratory systems, the researchers developed a technique whereby they were able to establish what the concentration of aldehydes was in the participants' breath both before and after vaping (or e-cigarette use).

The team subtracted the quantity of aldehydes found in the e-cigarette users' exhaled breath from that of the chemicals found directly in the vapors produced by the devices. This way, they were able to calculate the concentration of toxic chemicals absorbed into the participants' lungs.

"We found that the average concentration of aldehydes in the breath after vaping sessions was about 10 and a half times higher than before vaping."

Vera Samburova

"Beyond that," she goes on to note, "we saw that the concentration of chemicals like formaldehyde in the breath after vaping was hundreds of times lower than what is found in the direct e-cigarette vapors, which suggests that a significant amount is being retained in the user's respiratory tract."

Throughout the study, the researchers also did their best to make sure that the participants' vaping practices corresponded, as closely as possible, with how they used e-cigarettes normally (outside the laboratory).

Almost all of the participants used their own e-cigarettes and e-liquids of their own preference, and they vaped for just as long as they typically would.

This suggests that study results indicating that e-cigarettes produce high levels of toxic chemicals, which are then assimilated by the users, actually do apply to day-to-day usage practices, and not just to laboratory conditions.

"Our new pilot study underlines the potential health risk associated with the aldehydes generated by e-cigarettes," explains Samburova.

However, she also points out that "[i]n the future, e-cigarette aldehyde exposure absolutely needs to be studied with a larger set of participants."

Are e-cigarettes a safe alternative to smoking? Electronic cigarettes are used for 'vaping.' They can help people quit smoking, but they are not approved by the FDA for this purpose in the United States. Concerns include the hazards they may pose, and the risk of attracting young people and non-smokers. Could this device be doing more harm than good?
Nicotine withdrawal symptoms and how to cope When someone stops using nicotine abruptly, they may experience certain physical and mental symptoms as their body adjusts. These may include irritability, sleeplessness, and cravings. In this article, we look at the symptoms of nicotine withdrawal along with the timeline, treatments, and tips for how to cope.
How long does nicotine stay in your system? After smoking a cigarette, nicotine and its by-products stay in a person's urine and saliva for 4 days and blood for up to 10 days. In this article, we look at whether this differs between smoking and vaping, what withdrawal feels like, and if people can affect how long it takes to clear their system of nicotine.
Can vaping cause lung problems? Many people turn to vaping as an alternative to smoking, but what are the effects of vapor on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD? Authorities are unsure about this new technology's effects on health. Learn here more about what the science says about the safety of vaping with COPD, and in general.
Five ways to quit smoking Are you ready to quit smoking? We have put together the best ways to kick the habit, get the support you need, and remain smoke-free for good.
Smoking / Quit Smoking
Cancer / Oncology Pulmonary System

