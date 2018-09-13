Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium, is usually found in the stomach. It does not always cause problems, but some strains are linked to ulcers and gastritis. Now, scientists have found that one H. pylori strain can increase the risk of stomach cancer.

“Stomach cancer is the fourth most commonly occurring cancer in men and the seventh most commonly occurring cancer in women,” explain the World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research.

The highest stomach cancer rates in 2018 were seen in South Korea, Mongolia, Japan, and China.

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) note that in the United States, there were 97,915 people diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2015.

One risk factor for stomach cancer is infection with a type of bacteria called Heliobacter pylori, but the specifics of its impact on the development of tumors has been unclear.

Now, however, a team of researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, WA, have pinpointed which specific H. pylori strain may be responsible for increased stomach cancer risk.