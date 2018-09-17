The latest study to investigate probiotics concludes that regular use may reduce the need for antibiotics. The authors hope that this might help mitigate the rise of antibiotic resistance. Share on Pinterest Could probiotics help reduce our reliance on antibiotics? Added to a range of products, including yogurts, chocolate, and potato chips, probiotics are never far from the headlines. According to their proponents, these live strains of yeast and bacteria can help rebalance the bacterial flora naturally found in our gut, imparting a wealth of health benefits. These potential benefits vary widely, and, it is important to note, not all are backed by scientific studies. However, there is good evidence that probiotics can relieve acute infectious diarrhea, and there is growing evidence that they might even help reduce the symptoms of some psychiatric conditions, such as depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Research into the benefits and risks of probiotics is still in its infancy — but it now seems likely that they will one day be medically useful and widely used. Because the importance of gut bacteria is now evident, the race is on to understand exactly how they can be influenced to benefit health.

Probiotics and acute infections Interventions that are as simple as eating a yogurt are attractive to consumers and physicians alike; however, when meddling with something as complex as the microbiome, gathering and interpreting the data can be challenging. Gut bacteria come in many forms, and they influence many systems of the body; and not everyone responds to probiotics in the same way. All of the above make drawing solid conclusions about their benefits difficult. Existing evidence suggests that probiotics can reduce the risk of developing certain respiratory and gastrointestinal infections. Probiotics also seem to reduce the length of time that an infection lasts. The latest study, published in the European Journal of Public Health, takes these findings one step further. The scientists wanted to uncover whether consuming probiotics regularly might also reduce the need for antibiotics. To bolster the existing evidence, they dipped into data from recent studies; their paper is the first systematic review to explore the relationship between probiotic use and antibiotic use. In all, their review found 12 relevant randomized controlled trials, all of which investigated daily doses of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium on infants and children. Following analysis, the scientists concluded that infants and children who took a daily probiotic supplement were 29 percent less likely to be prescribed antibiotics. When they repeated the analysis using only the highest-quality studies, that figure jumped to 53 percent.