Over the years, scientists have identified a number of risk factors for dementia. However, according to the most recent study, that list might be incomplete. Share on Pinterest Understanding the risk factors for dementia is more important than ever. Dementia describes a group of symptoms that include a decline in memory and cognitive abilities. There are a number of conditions labeled as dementias, the most common of which is Alzheimer’s disease. Certain risk factors for these conditions are now understood. The most well-known is age; they become more likely as we get older. Other factors include a sedentary lifestyle, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, hypertension, high cholesterol levels, being overweight, a lack of social contact, and head injuries. Because dementia is prevalent — affecting an estimated 44 million people, globally — and there is still no cure, understanding the full range of risk factors is important. As the population grows collectively older, the importance of understanding and minimizing the risk of dementia grows ever more vital. If risk factors can be minimized, onset can be pushed back; as the authors of the new study write, “small delays in its onset and progression could significantly reduce its estimated future burden.” A group of researchers recently published a paper in the BMJ that might add another risk factor to this list: air pollution.

Air pollution and dementia Air pollution has previously been linked to respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions, such as stroke. However, to date, links with dementia have remained unclear. While previous studies have hinted at a relationship between air pollution exposure and dementia, many have not been high quality. To remedy this, a group of researchers set out to reach a more definitive answer. To do this, the researchers estimated levels of noise and air pollution across Greater London in the United Kingdom. Next, they took data from the Clinical Practice Research Datalink, a nonprofit research service that has been collecting data since 1987. In all, the team used the medical records of almost 131,000 people who were aged 50–79 in 2004, none of whom had been diagnosed with dementia. From the participants’ addresses, the scientists could estimate their individual exposure to a range of pollutants, including traffic noise. These estimates were backed up by recorded measurements on site. The pollutants of interest were nitrogen dioxide (NO2), fine particulate matter (PM2.5), and ozone (O3).