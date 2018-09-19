People who regularly eat foods with a low nutritional quality have a higher risk of developing cancer. The study authors state that more countries should now enforce food labeling that clearly specifies nutritional value.

Share on Pinterest Countries need to implement better policies for food labeling so that consumers understand what they are buying.

The British Food Standards Agency developed their nutrient profiling system (FSAm-NPS) as a way to ensure that people are able to clearly see what the nutritional value is of any food product.

The system allows people to make informed dietary choices and be able to tell healthful foods from those with fewer or no benefits.

Systems similar to the FSAm-NPS have also been adopted by France and, more recently, Belgium, but many regions are yet to implement similar schemes.

Now, a set of worrying findings that link an increased risk of cancer with the consumption of foods that have a low nutritional quality may offer solid enough evidence for policy-makers to push for a more widespread use of nutrient profiling in food labeling.

The new study was conducted by Mélanie Deschasaux, at the French National Institute for Health and Medical Research in Paris, in collaboration with specialists from numerous other research institutions.

Deschasaux and colleagues published the results of their research in the journal PLOS Medicine.