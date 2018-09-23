As far as health is concerned, video games tend to receive bad press. However, in the case of chronic low back pain, they may make a positive difference to people’s lives. Share on Pinterest Chronic low back pain can be debilitating and is difficult to treat. Over the years, the debate surrounding video games and their impact on psychological and physical health has often reached fever pitch. Some researchers have concluded that they negatively impact certain types of cognitive performance. Others worry that video games offer more opportunity to remain sedentary in our increasingly inactive lives. The debate is ongoing and will, no doubt, rage on. Now, however, researchers from the University of Sydney in Australia are attempting to harness video games to assist in a specific health problem: chronic low back pain.

Back pain and video games Low back pain has become the most disabling and costly musculoskeletal condition in the United States. Older adults are most commonly affected, and over time, the condition tends to get worse, creating a significant negative impact on an individual’s ability to move around and complete daily tasks. A new study, published recently in the journal Physical Therapy, looked at chronic low back pain in people over the age of 55. Specifically, the team studied the benefits of self-managed, home-based video game exercises on a Nintendo Wii-Fit-U. At this point, it is worth noting that the researchers received no funding from Nintendo. In all, they asked 60 participants to carry out video game-guided exercises three times every week for 8 weeks; each session lasted 1 hour. These were all carried out unsupervised and at home. Their results were compared with those of a group who carried out the same exercises but under the guidance of a physiotherapist. The video game-aided exercises produced measurable benefits. As lead researcher Dr. Joshua Zadro explains, “[P]articipants experienced a 27 percent reduction in pain and a 23 percent increase in function from the exercises.”