New research — which is now published in the journal Scientific Reports — examines and highlights the importance of regular bedtimes for optimal heart and metabolic health.

The cardiometabolic health risks linked to sleep deprivation are numerous.

These health risks include weight gain, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, however, is also vital for health.

A study from last year reported that “social jet lag” — that is, the difference in sleep and waking times between the weekend and the weekdays — can also raise the risk of heart disease.

Previous studies have also suggested that obesity and diabetes may be on the cards for those who hit the snooze button on weekends.

Now, new research from the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, NC, adds to the mounting evidence suggesting that regular bedtimes are key to a person’s heart health and the good functioning of their metabolism.