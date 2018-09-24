Why a regular bedtime may benefit your heart and metabolism

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Jasmin Collier
New research — which is now published in the journal Scientific Reports — examines and highlights the importance of regular bedtimes for optimal heart and metabolic health.
clock on bedside table
Going to bed at the same time each night may keep both your heart and metabolism healthy.

The cardiometabolic health risks linked to sleep deprivation are numerous.

These health risks include weight gain, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, however, is also vital for health.

A study from last year reported that "social jet lag" — that is, the difference in sleep and waking times between the weekend and the weekdays — can also raise the risk of heart disease.

Previous studies have also suggested that obesity and diabetes may be on the cards for those who hit the snooze button on weekends.

Now, new research from the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, NC, adds to the mounting evidence suggesting that regular bedtimes are key to a person's heart health and the good functioning of their metabolism.

Jessica Lunsford-Avery, Ph.D. — an assistant professor in psychiatry and behavioral sciences from the Duke University Medical Center — led the new study.

Bedtimes and cardiometabolic health

Lunsford-Avery and team examined the sleeping patterns of almost 2,000 adults aged 54–93, who had no history of sleep disorders.

The volunteers all wore sleep tracking devices that picked up on the slightest variations in bedtime patterns. The adults wore the devices for 7 days and kept a sleep diary.

Just 6 hours of sleep loss increases diabetes risk
Just 6 hours of sleep loss increases diabetes risk
Losing just 1 night of sleep raises the risk of diabetes.
Read now

The researchers examined the link between bedtime patterns and markers of cardiometabolic risk, and they calculated a 10-year projected risk of heart disease, obesity, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes markers, such as high blood sugar and hemoglobin A1.

Overall, volunteers with irregular bedtimes had a higher body mass index (BMI), higher levels of blood sugar, higher blood pressure, and higher levels of hemoglobin A1C, and they were more likely to have a heart attack or stroke in the following decade than individuals with regular sleeping patterns.

Also, the volunteers who went to bed and woke up at varying times had a higher risk of depression and stress than their more disciplined counterparts.

"[S]leep irregularity may represent a target for early identification and prevention of cardiometabolic disease," conclude the authors. However, they also point out that their study is observational and cannot say anything about causality.

"From our study," reports Lunsford-Avery, "we can't conclude that sleep irregularity results in health risks, or whether health conditions affect sleep. Perhaps all of these things are impacting each other."

"Perhaps there's something about obesity that disrupts sleep regularity," she states. "Or, as some research suggests, perhaps poor sleep interferes with the body's metabolism which can lead to weight gain, and it's a vicious cycle."

"With more research," says Lunsford-Avery, "we hope to understand what's going on biologically, and perhaps then we could say what's coming first or which is the chicken and which is the egg."

Either way, the new findings help establish who is at risk of developing serious cardiometabolic conditions.

"Heart disease and diabetes are extremely common in the United States, are extremely costly and also are leading causes of death in this country. To the extent we can predict individuals at risk for these diseases, we may be able to prevent or delay their onset."

Jessica Lunsford-Avery, Ph.D.

Related coverage

Insomnia: Everything you need to know Insomnia is a sleep disorder that can disrupt a person's daily life. About 30-40 percent of people in the U.S. experience insomnia, and it can be caused by physical or mental health issues. We look at the types, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment and ask whether using media technology in the bedroom might be a factor. Read now
How can I get to sleep easily? Many people struggle with falling asleep. The time it takes to fall asleep varies from person-to-person, but there are several things that people can try to make themselves fall asleep faster. Tips to fall asleep naturally include exercise and avoiding caffeine around bedtime. Learn more about ways to fall asleep here. Read now
What's to know about sleep deprivation? Learn about sleep deprivation and the surprising effects it can have on your body and health. Our hormones, artery health, and how much fat we store are some aspects that can be badly affected if we get less than the amount of sleep we need to feel fully awake and alert. We examine the problems and what to do. Read now
Metabolism: Myths and facts Metabolism involves biochemical reactions in the body and is central to maintaining life. What are the myths and facts of metabolism? Can you speed your metabolism up to lose weight? Find out more here. Read now
Vitamins and minerals that boost metabolism Metabolism is the process the body uses to break down food and nutrients for energy, as well as to support different body functions. What people eat, including vitamins and minerals, affects their metabolism. In this article, learn what to eat to promote a healthy metabolism and weight control. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Sleep / Sleep Disorders / Insomnia
Cardiovascular / Cardiology Heart Disease Obesity / Weight Loss / Fitness

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Sleep / Sleep Disorders / Insomnia

Scroll to top