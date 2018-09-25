Lack of sleep is just as dangerous as excessive drinking when it comes to activities such as driving. The breathalyzer can reliably measure a person’s state of intoxication, but there’s currently no way of assessing someone’s tiredness. New research may soon change that, however.

Last year, Medical News Today reported on a study that explained that sleep deprivation has the same negative effect on our brains as heavy drinking.

“[S]tarving the body of sleep also robs neurons of the ability to function properly,” the study’s senior author noted.

Lack of sleep can be dangerous when it comes to driving — as well as a huge obstacle in the way of productivity — but we don’t have an objective way of assessing it.

Recently, however, scientists at the Sleep Research Centre at the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom have been developing a blood test that would enable them to evaluate biomarkers of sleep deprivation.

“We all know,” says study co-author Dr. Emma Laing, “that insufficient sleep poses a significant risk to our physical and mental health, particularly over a period of time.”

“However,” she adds, “it is difficult to independently assess how much sleep a person has had, making it difficult for the police to know if drivers were fit to drive, or for employers to know if staff are fit for work.”

This prototypical test, the researchers report in the study paper published in the journal Sleep, could eventually be built upon and developed into an assessment of chronic sleep loss.