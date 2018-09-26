There are currently no treatments that cure or slow Alzheimer’s. Now, for the first time since scientists recently agreed that the cause most likely lies in toxic clumps of oligomer protein, a strategy for creating drugs to target them has emerged.

Share on Pinterest Alzheimer’s, which is a neurological condition, gradually kills brain cells.

This plan is the result of joint work between the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom and Lund University in Sweden.

A paper about the study is shortly to appear in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Hundreds of clinical trials have assessed drugs for Alzheimer’s disease but none specifically targeted the pathogens responsible, the investigators say.

“Until very recently,” says senior study author Michele Vendruscolo, a professor in the Department of Chemistry at Cambridge, “scientists couldn’t agree on what the cause was so we didn’t have a target.”

“As the pathogens have now been identified as small clumps of proteins known as oligomers, we have been able to develop a strategy to aim drugs at these toxic particles,” he adds.

The new strategy shows not only that is there a way to design compounds that target the toxic protein clumps, but also how to make them more potent.