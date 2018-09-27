Genetics may determine severe alcohol withdrawal

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Marie Ellis
People with harmful drinking habits will likely experience withdrawal symptoms once they remove alcohol from their diets. Some individuals face much more intense — and sometimes dangerous — withdrawal symptoms than others, but why? A recent Yale-led investigation may have found the answer.
person with alcohol use disorder
A new study identifies the genetic predictors of severe alcohol withdrawal symptoms.

Alcohol use disorder affects an estimated 16 million people in the United States alone, both adults and adolescents, and it has a strong negative impact on a person's overall state of health and quality of life.

Existing research has linked alcohol use disorder with inherited genetic traits, saying that genetic makeup is "responsible for about half of the risk" of developing alcohol use disorder.

But do genes also influence how a former heavy alcohol user will react to the detox process once they stop drinking for good?

Alcohol withdrawal syndrome is characterized by symptoms such as nausea, headaches, agitation, tremors, hypertension, and — in some particularly severe cases — even seizures.

Some people experience much more severe alcohol withdrawal symptoms than others, and researchers have suggested that genetic makeup may have a role to play in this outcome.

A team of specialists — from the Yale School of Medicine at Yale University in New Haven, CT, alongside colleagues from Aarhus University in Denmark, and from other international institutions — has taken this idea further.

In a new study, the researchers have found a set of gene variants that may explain why some individuals experience intense alcohol withdrawal symptoms.

The study paper — published in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research — also outlines which populations are most at risk of carrying these gene variants and which groups are not.

The gene variants that impact outcomes

"Alcohol takes more lives in the [U.S.] every year than opioids, but there are few effective treatments to help people who have an alcohol use disorder," notes the study's lead author, Andrew H. Smith.

"For people who experience intense withdrawal symptoms, that's one more barrier they have to face while trying to reduce unhealthy alcohol use," he adds.

So, Smith and colleagues decided to try and identify any genetic variants that might predispose people to severe alcohol withdrawal symptoms. Having a better understanding of potential genetic risk factors may help specialists devise better strategies for treating alcohol use disorder further down the line.

The current study was a genome-wide association study, a type of research that analyzes complete DNA sets across various populations in order to determine which specific gene variants correspond to the risk of particular diseases or health outcomes.

Through their investigation, the researchers revealed that certain variants in the SORCS2 gene are good predictors of how severe withdrawal symptoms will be for a person.

SORCS2 variants, Smith and colleagues explain in the study paper, may ultimately disrupt stress-regulatory mechanisms in the hippocampus, a brain region involved in the reward system, which also mediates addiction.

The activity of these gene variants may, more specifically, hinder the central nervous system's ability to adapt to the sudden cessation of alcohol intake.

However, not all populations seem to be exposed to the risks determined by the SORCS2 variants. People of European descent are affected, the researchers say, as approximately 1 in 10 of them carry these variants.

The 'safest level of drinking is none,' says alcohol study
The 'safest level of drinking is none,' says alcohol study
It is unsafe to drink any amount of alcohol, new research emphasizes.
Read now

Those of African-American heritage, however, do not appear to carry these genetic predictors of severe alcohol withdrawal symptoms.

The study's senior author, Prof. Joel Gelernter, notes that the current findings may eventually lead to the development of more effective, safer therapies for alcohol use disorder.

"Better understanding of the many genes likely to be involved in withdrawal symptoms could ultimately lead to new medications that moderate these symptoms, which could help with the discontinuation of habitual alcohol use."

Senior author, Prof. Joel Gelernter

Related coverage

Which type of alcohol has the fewest calories? Many people drink alcohol but want to keep their caloric intakes in check. Vodka is generally thought to be a low-calorie spirit, but there are many other factors to consider. In this article, learn about the nutritional profile of vodka, how to reduce the number of calories in alcoholic drinks, and more. Read now
Understanding and treating alcoholic neuropathy Alcoholic neuropathy is a serious condition caused by excessive alcohol use. This can damage a person’s nerves, which can lead to unusual sensations in the limbs, reduced mobility, and loss of some bodily functions. Here, learn what alcoholic neuropathy is, what causes it, and the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatments. Read now
Is it possible to prevent a hangover? A hangover is what some people experience the morning after an evening of heavy drinking. There are many supposed hangover cures, but few are proven. Here, we look at nine evidence-based ways to prevent a hangover, including drinking in moderation, eating, staying hydrated, and avoiding chemicals called congeners. Read now
Signs of alcohol withdrawal syndrome Alcohol withdrawal syndrome is the cluster of symptoms that may develop when someone who is alcohol dependent suddenly stops drinking. Alcohol affects many body systems, so the symptoms of alcohol withdrawal syndrome can vary widely. In this article, learn about the signs and symptoms, as well as the treatment options. Read now
What is alcohol abuse disorder, and what is the treatment? Alcoholism, now called alcohol use disorder (AUD), refers to an addiction to alcohol. A person with this condition can no longer control their consumption of alcohol and they will become ill if they try to stop suddenly. AUD is a serious and life-threatening condition, but treatment and support are available. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Alcohol / Addiction / Illegal Drugs
Biology / Biochemistry Genetics

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Alcohol / Addiction / Illegal Drugs

Scroll to top