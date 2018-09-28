Being physically active for at least 2.5 hours per week could delay decline in mental capacity in a rare form of Alzheimer’s disease that starts years earlier, according to recently published research.

The finding comes from an international study led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO, that is called the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer’s Network (DIAN) and is following people with autosomal dominant Alzheimer’s disease (ADAD) and their families.

ADAD is a rare form of Alzheimer’s in which symptoms of dementia start before the age of 65 and is caused by inherited gene variants.

In the United States, there are around 5.7 million people living with dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease. This number is likely to rise to almost 14 million by 2050.

Alzheimer’s is the only one of the top 10 killers in the U.S. that has no cure or treatments that prevent or slow its progression.

The disease is progressive and relentless; it destroys brain cells and tissue, causing the brain to shrink. This leads to loss of capacity that affects thinking, memory, social interaction, and other functions. The ability to do everyday tasks and take care of oneself gradually diminishes.