New research shows that a new cancer vaccine may be effective for treating a range of HER2-positive cancers, including the more aggressive HER2-positive breast cancer.

Share on Pinterest A new cancer vaccine showed promise in an early trial.

Cancer that is human epidermal growth factor 2 (HER2)-positive holds too much of the protein on the surface of its cells.

In HER2’s role as a growth factor, normal levels of it help regulate the growth of cells.

That being said, excess amounts of the protein help cancer cells multiply and spread more quickly.

This makes HER2-positive breast cancer more aggressive than the HER2-negative type.

Breast is not the only cancer that can be HER2-positive; bladder, pancreatic, ovarian, and stomach cancers can also be HER2-positive.

A new study posits a possible new treatment for this cancer. Scientists led by Dr. Jay A. Berzofsky, the chief of the Vaccine Branch at the Center for Cancer Research at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Bethesda, MD, have come up with a cancer vaccine that demonstrated clinical benefit for people with HER2-positive cancers.

Dr. Berzofsky and his team presented the findings at the fourth CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference: Translating Science into Survival, held in New York City, NY.