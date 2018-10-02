Chiropractic care realigns the bones in the spine and other body parts to treat issues such as headaches and back pains. Some chiropractic adjustments, however, can produce side effects, and according to a new case report, these include vision problems.

A case report — now featuring in the American Journal of Ophthalmology Case Reports — has analyzed the situation of a 59-year-old woman who experienced patchy vision after receiving chiropractic intervention.

She noted that she had a “tadpole-shaped” spot in her vision soon after having undergone high-velocity cervical spine manipulation, which she sought in order to relieve a problem with headaches.

The following day, the woman’s eyesight got even worse.

Dr. Yannis Paulus, a retina specialist at the University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center in Ann Arbor, analyzed the woman’s case with Dr. Nicolas Belil, her optometrist, who referred her to the Kellogg Eye Center.

Drs. Paulus and Belil explain that, although the chance of something like this happening is low, at times, particularly forceful movements performed in high-velocity manipulation can damage the blood vessels in the retina.

The retina is the layer of tissue that sits at the back of the eye, which contains the type of cells that convert light into neural signals that will later be sent to the brain for “decoding.”

If there is bleeding inside the retina, it can result in a measure of vision loss. In the case discussed in the recent study, the woman regained her normal vision within approximately 2 months without requiring any treatment.