Genes that control one aspect of our health can also influence others. Now, a recent study has revealed such a link between mutations of three genes that control cholesterol and a lower risk of certain cardiovascular conditions and type 2 diabetes.

Researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine as well as the Veteran Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, both in California, have led an investigation that linked genetic information on 300,000 veterans to their electronic health records.

It focused on three gene variants, or mutations, that change the way their associated genes behave.

Studies of gene mutations usually uncover how they damage health or give rise to disease, but in this study, the gene variants are all linked to positive effects.

Veterans who carried any one of these three gene variants not only had better levels of blood cholesterol, but also — depending on the gene — a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, or abdominal aortic aneurysm.

The investigators suggest that their findings — which now feature in the journal Nature Genetics — offer valuable information for developing drugs to treat the conditions associated with the three genes.

The genes are: ANGPTL4 for type 2 diabetes, PCSK9 for abdominal aortic aneurysm, and PDE3B for coronary heart disease.