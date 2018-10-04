Many enjoy a glass of wine or beer during dinner, believing that this little alcohol couldn’t possibly affect them. A new study is, however, warning that even one small drink per day can influence our health.

In August, we covered a large-scale review that drew an unequivocal conclusion: it’s not, in fact, safe to drink any amount of alcohol.

Senior author Dr. Emmanuela Gakidou referred to the idea that one or two drinks are safe for health as “a myth.”

She said that her and her colleagues’ research found that any level of drinking is tied to an increased risk of early death, cancer, and cardiovascular events.

Now, researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO, have discovered even more about just how harmful it can be to have even as little as one drink per day.

The new study focused on the impact of alcohol on light drinkers specifically, so its findings — now published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research — are relevant to a large segment of the population.

“It used to seem like having one or two drinks per day was no big deal, and there even have been some studies suggesting it can improve health,” says first author Dr. Sarah M. Hartz.

“But now we know that even the lightest daily drinkers have an increased mortality risk,” she cautions.