New research has brought us much closer to understanding the genetic roots and neurodevelopmental causes of Tourette’s syndrome.

Share on Pinterest A new study examines the DNA mutations that may interfere with brain development in Tourette’s syndrome.

In the United States, about 200,000 individuals now live with Tourette’s syndrome in its most severe form.

The neuropsychiatric condition is characterized by involuntary and repetitive movements or sounds called tics.

We do not yet know the precise cause of Tourette’s syndrome. However, researchers have linked it with abnormal development of certain brain areas, including the basal ganglia, the frontal lobes, and the cortex.

Also, brain networks that connect these regions — along with neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin — have also been linked to the condition.

Now, researchers bring new insights into what might disrupt the brain development in Tourette’s syndrome, and they have published their findings in the journal Cell Reports.

Sheng Wang, who is affiliated with the National Institute of Biological Sciences in Beijing, China, and the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California in San Francisco, is the recent paper’s first author.