Can apathy predict dementia?

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Paula Field
Because there is no cure for dementia, accurately predicting who will go on to develop it is vital to minimize its impact. According to a new review, apathy may hold the key.
Older adult top of head
A new study investigates apathy and its role in dementia onset.

Dementia overwhelmingly impacts older adults. Although scientists know about some risk factors, predicting who will eventually develop dementia is challenging.

As people age, cognitive abilities tend to decline, and 5–20 percent of those over 65 years old will develop mild cognitive impairment.

Older adults with a mild cognitive impairment who visit memory clinics — which are centers dedicated to diagnosing memory problems — often fear that they will receive a dementia diagnosis.

In reality, most individuals' memories will either return to normal levels of functioning or not deteriorate any further.

However, while the person is in the clinic, doctors are keen to understand who is most at risk. There is no cure for dementia, so early detection is the best way to ensure the best care.

Observing changes in behavior might be a useful way to assess an individual who might otherwise fly under the radar.

Apathy as an early warning sign

One behavior of interest is apathy, which is defined as a loss of motivation, a lack of interest, and reduced emotional expression. If apathy is related to an increased chance of developing dementia, it might become a relatively easy way to identify increased risk — even in a short consultation.

Already, researchers have noted that apathy is a common feature of dementia, occurring in around half of the people with Alzheimer's disease. To date, studying the role of apathy before dementia develops has received little attention.

Recently, researchers set out to see whether apathy could become an early marker for dementia. To do this, they dipped into the findings from previous studies and carried out a fresh analysis of the pooled data. As the authors explain:

"We aimed to systematically review and meta-analyze the evidence from longitudinal cohorts for the association between apathy in older people and the risk of incident dementia."

Osteoporosis increases dementia risk
Osteoporosis increases dementia risk
A recent study concludes that osteoporosis significantly raises the risk of developing dementia.
Read now

In total, the researchers assessed and collated data from 16 studies, including 7,365 participants. Their results were published earlier this month in JAMA Psychiatry.

The authors concluded that "[a]pathy was associated with an approximately twofold increased risk of dementia in memory clinic patients."

Researchers saw a particularly pronounced effect in younger, healthier individuals because it was easier to detect apathy in them.

Older people tend to withdraw for a range of reasons, such as physical or cognitive constraints, rather than apathy. When a younger individual becomes withdrawn, it is perhaps more unexpected, making it more obvious.

A new marker?

Changes in apathy could be useful for doctors, helping them gauge the potential risk of developing dementia, alongside standard clinical tests; the authors explain further:

"Apathy is a relevant, noninvasive, cheap, and easily implementable prognostic factor prodromal to dementia." They go on:

"It has important clinical significance because patients are vulnerable and tend to withdraw from care, requiring an active caregiving approach from clinicians."

Recent research has focused on developing biomarkers for dementia risk, including MRI and the analysis of cerebrospinal fluid. Compared with these high-tech options, assessing apathy would be much quicker and more cost-effective.

As ever, more research is required to gather more detail on this relationship. The authors also note that it is important to remember that not every older adult with apathy will go on to develop dementia.

However, they also write that older adults with apathy "represent a medically highly vulnerable group that tends to withdraw from care."

As the United States population ages, the early detection of dementia is more important than ever. Assessing an individual's level of apathy might soon become a part of the clinician's range of predictive tools.

Related coverage

Alzheimer's disease: are we close to finding a cure? There seems to be more focus than ever on Alzheimer's research. But how close are scientists to developing effective prevention and treatment strategies for the disease? Read now
Dementia: Symptoms, stages, and types Dementia is not a single condition, but a term that describes symptoms of impairment in memory, communication, and thinking. It is a feature of several common diseases and disorders. While the risk increases with age, dementia is not a normal part of aging. Learn about early signs, diagnosis, and treatment here. Read now
What's to know about Alzheimer's disease? Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia. Symptoms include memory loss and cognitive decline. At first, symptoms are mild, but they become more severe over time. Sadly, there is no cure for Alzheimer's, but some techniques and medications may help slow progression. We look at causes, risk factors, and diagnosis. Read now
What is borderline personality disorder (BPD)? Borderline personality disorder causes someone to have problems regulating thoughts, emotions, and self-image. They can be impulsive and reckless and have unstable relationships with others. Find out here about the symptoms, causes, and what help and treatments are available for this complex mental health condition. Read now
Feeling numb: What you need to know A look at feeling numb, a psychological condition resulting in emotional numbness. This involves a temporary feeling of dissociation or disconnection from the body and outside world and most people will experience this at least once in their lifetime. Anxiety, depression, and drug abuse are amongst the leading causes. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Alzheimer's / Dementia
Psychology / Psychiatry

Recommended related news

Popular in: Alzheimer's / Dementia

Scroll to top