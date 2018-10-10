Psoriatic arthritis causes inflammation in the joints and can disrupt daily life, especially when it affects the hands. Treatments and home remedies can help keep symptoms under control.

Psoriatic arthritis is an inflammatory joint condition related to psoriasis. An estimated 30 percent of people with psoriasis also develop psoriatic arthritis.

When psoriatic arthritis affects the hands, it can break down the joints and limit a person's mobility. It may cause swelling, stiffness, and inflammation in the hand and finger joints.

Symptoms of psoriatic arthritis in the hands

Psoriatic arthritis symptoms can range from mild to severe. Many people experience flare-ups, or periods in which their symptoms are much worse, as well as periods in which symptoms lessen or disappear.

When psoriatic arthritis affects the hands, it tends to affect the joints closest to the nails, which can cause swelling in the fingers. As a result, some people confuse psoriatic arthritis with gout.

The symptoms of arthritis in the hands can disrupt daily life. Psoriatic arthritis may affect one hand more than the other.

Symptoms of psoriatic arthritis in the hands can include any combination of the following:

stiff, painful finger and hand joints

swelling along the entire length of the fingers

swelling that mainly affects the middle finger joint

abnormal finger joint shape

pain where the tendon or ligament attaches to the joint

areas of scaly, silvery-white skin buildup, called plaques, that may be itchy

pitted nails

fungal nail infections

a reduced range of motion in affected joints

Aside from the hands, psoriatic arthritis may also affect the following areas of the body:

ankles

knees

toes

lower back

Home remedies



Moisturizer may help ease the symptoms of psoriatic arthritis. Moisturizer may help ease the symptoms of psoriatic arthritis.

People can use certain home remedies to relieve the symptoms of psoriatic arthritis and prevent the condition from getting worse.

When someone experiences a psoriatic arthritis flare-up, the following home remedies can help:

moisturizing often, especially after washing the hands

applying ice to the hand joints for 10 minutes at a time, repeating as needed, to reduce inflammation and swelling

treating fungal nail infections with antifungal creams or tablets

keeping fingernails trimmed and smooth to prevent injuries that can cause flare-ups

avoiding pulling or trimming the cuticles, as this can lead to injuries and flare-ups

limiting the time spent soaking the hands in water, as this can dry out the skin

avoiding acrylic or fake nails, as they can injure nail beds

carrying out exercises that a physical therapist has recommended

People with psoriatic arthritis may also notice their symptoms improve if they have a healthful lifestyle, which may include the following factors:

eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet

getting regular exercise

maintaining a healthy weight, or losing weight to reduce the stress on joints

managing and preventing stress

quitting smoking and avoiding second-hand smoke

avoiding alcohol

keeping the skin moisturized and protected

Treatment

Doctors have yet to find a cure for psoriatic arthritis, but they have found several treatments that can reduce a person's symptoms. Treatment generally focuses on reducing joint pain, preventing joint damage, and soothing damaged skin.

Treatments can include a combination of the following:

anti-inflammatory medications to relieve joint swelling and pain

corticosteroids to reduce inflammation and ease joint pain

disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs, or biologics, which help fight inflammation and prevent further joint damage

creams to relieve skin itchiness and discomfort

phototherapy to help prevent skin flare-ups

antifungal treatments to fight fungal infections that occur in nails

Some people with psoriatic arthritis in their hands may benefit from surgery. Surgical treatment varies based on the joints affected and an individual's specific symptoms. Speak to a doctor about surgical options.

When to see a doctor

A person should see a doctor if they have undiagnosed joint pain and stiffness alongside any other symptoms of psoriatic arthritis.

An individual should also contact a doctor during flare-ups and inform them of any changes to symptoms over time.

Diagnosis



A doctor may inspect the hands for signs of psoriatic arthritis. A doctor may inspect the hands for signs of psoriatic arthritis.

Doctors may need to perform certain tests to diagnose psoriatic arthritis, because the outward symptoms can be similar to other conditions, including:

osteoarthritis

rheumatoid arthritis

gout

To diagnose psoriatic arthritis in the hands, a doctor will first review a person's symptoms, medical history, and family history. They will then closely examine the wrist, hands, and fingers to look for swelling, skin rashes, and nail pitting

If the doctor suspects psoriatic arthritis, they may refer the person to a rheumatologist. This type of specialist focuses on arthritis and other musculoskeletal diseases.

A medical practitioner may order X-rays to check for joint damage and blood tests to look for markers of the condition. They aim to rule out other conditions that may cause similar symptoms.

Complications

According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, delaying treatment for psoriatic arthritis, even by 6 months, can lead to permanent joint damage. Early diagnosis and treatment can greatly improve a person's outlook.

People with psoriatic arthritis may be more likely to develop the following complications:

eye problems, such as conjunctivitis or uveitis

heart disease

inflammatory bowel disease

Outlook

Psoriatic arthritis can cause discomfort in the hands and other affected areas of the body. The condition does not currently have a cure and may become worse over time if it is not treated and managed effectively.

People can control their psoriatic arthritis symptoms using home remedies, medical treatments, or both. Moisturizing the hands regularly, treating fungal nail infections, and leading a healthful lifestyle can help.

Proper treatment can slow the progression of the disease, help ease symptoms, and prevent permanent joint damage.