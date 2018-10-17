Probiotics are microorganisms that can improve people's gut health. Some brands of yogurt contain Lactobacillus acidophilus and other beneficial probiotics.

There are many different strains of probiotic, each with unique health benefits. L. acidophilus is one of the most common types.

It is present in many dairy products, including yogurt and kefir, and fermented foods, such as miso and tempeh.

In this article, we look at the brands of yogurt that contain L. acidophilus, its possible health benefits, and other potentially beneficial probiotics.

Yogurt brands that contain L. acidophilus



Not only is yogurt high in protein, vitamins, and minerals, but it is an excellent source of probiotics.

Yogurt naturally contains certain types of probiotic, but some manufacturers add additional types, which may include L. acidophilus.

Conversely, some yogurts are heat-treated, which can kill the active bacterial cultures.

People wishing to purchase yogurt containing probiotics should look out for brands that include a 'live and active cultures' seal. Yogurts with this seal contain significant amounts of these cultures.

Many supermarkets and health food stores will sell brands of yogurt that contain L. acidophilus. These brands include the following:

1. Chobani

Chobani is a Greek-style yogurt brand. This yogurt contains live and active cultures, including L. acidophilus and Streptococcus thermophilus.

Not only is this yogurt a great source of probiotics, but it is also gluten-free, kosher-certified, and contains no genetically modified organisms (GMO). The ingredients do not include any artificial flavors or preservatives. People can find Chobani products in major groceries and superstores across the United States.

2. Yoplait

Yoplait is a household name for many people in the U.S. Yoplait manufacture a wide range of dairy products for people of all ages.

Their regular yogurt products, which include Original, Light, Whips, and Lactose-Free yogurts, all contain L. acidophilus. People can find Yoplait yogurts in the refrigerated section of most major grocery stores.

3. Fage Greek Yogurt

Fage, pronounced 'fa-yeh,' is an international dairy company that originated in Athens, Greece. The company's entire line of yogurt products, including Total, Total Split Cup, and Cross Overs, contains L. acidophilus.

Fage products are for sale in 44 countries, mainly in the U.S. and Europe, and are available to purchase in most grocery stores.

4. Siggi's skyr

Siggi's is a U.S.-based manufacturer that sells an Icelandic form of yogurt called skyr. Skyr is known for its slightly sour taste.

Siggi's sell a variety of yogurts from 0% non-fat to 4% whole-milk. Siggi's also sell a drinkable yogurt called filmjölk that contains multiple probiotic strains, including L. acidophilus.

All of Siggi's products consist of wholesome, natural ingredients and contain no artificial sweeteners.

5. Noosa

Noosa is a yogurt brand that a company in northern Colorado produce. Noosa yogurt is known for its unique flavors, which include pear and cardamom, orange and ginger, and blackberry serrano.

According to the company's website, Noosa products are non-GMO and contain cow's milk from local dairy farms.

Honey is another staple ingredient in Noosa yogurt. Noosa support the Pollinator Partnership, an organization that protects ecosystems and bee habitats.

Other brands

Other yogurt brands that contain L. acidophilus include:

Smári

Brown Cow

Liberté

Mountain High

Voskos Greek yogurt

Nancy's Organic

Tillamook

Redwood Hill Farm

Health benefits of L. acidophilus



L. acidophilus may benefit the immune system. L. acidophilus may benefit the immune system.

L. acidophilus is a type of bacteria that occurs naturally in the stomach, intestines, and vagina. People can also obtain this probiotic through their diet.

Each probiotic will offer different health benefits. The possible benefits of L. acidophilus include:

improving heart health

counteracting lactose intolerance

increasing iron levels in the blood

lowering the risk of yeast infections

improving the symptoms of diarrhea and constipation

reducing cholesterol levels

boosting the immune system

reducing the symptoms of certain allergies

fighting inflammation

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), probiotics are likely to prevent diarrhea that results from infection or antibiotics and may also relieve the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

However, scientists need to do more research to understand the benefits of probiotics fully.

The NCCIH also note that while Lactobacillus strains are safe for most people to consume, they may not be safe for those with underlying health issues or weakened immune systems. They could also be unsuitable for very sick infants and people who have had recent surgery.

Other beneficial probiotics

In addition to L. acidophilus, the following probiotics may benefit people's health:

Bifidobacterium bifidum

B. bifidum is a species of bacteria belonging to the genus Bifidobacterium, which is present in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and vagina.

Saccharomyces boulardii

S. boulardii is a yeast that people often use to make wine, bread, and beer. Kombucha and kefir also contain this probiotic.

Streptococcus thermophilus

S. thermophilus is a powerful probiotic strain that is often in yogurt and cheese.

People rarely use S. thermophilus as a single-strain probiotic, but it plays an important role in the fermentation process because it stabilizes other probiotic bacteria that do not grow well in milk.

Summary

The probiotic Lactobacillus acidophilus may offer many health benefits, such as improved cholesterol levels, a lower risk for cardiovascular disease, and immune system support. However, more research is necessary to determine the true health benefits of probiotics.

L. acidophilus is a common probiotic strain that manufacturers often add to their brands of yogurt. Yogurt is also high in protein, vitamins, and minerals, so yogurt products with live and active probiotics make a great addition to any balanced diet.

People can find yogurt that contains L. acidophilus in supermarkets and health stores, with popular brands including Chobani, Yoplait, Skyr, and Noosa.