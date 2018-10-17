Everything you need to know about thyroid gland removal

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 17 Oct 2018
By Shannon Johnson
Reviewed by
The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland that sits in the lower part of the front of the neck. Thyroid gland removal is a surgical procedure that involves removing part or all of the thyroid.

The thyroid plays an important part in the body's functions. It produces hormones that circulate throughout the body, regulating a person's temperature and metabolism.

It also supports the heart and digestive system and helps maintain muscle control and bone health.

A doctor may recommend thyroid gland removal for many reasons. In this article, learn about these reasons and what to expect from the procedure.

Uses

Surgeons performing thyroid removal surgery in operating theatre
A thyroid nodule may require surgical removal.

A person is most likely to undergo thyroid removal surgery if:

  • A nodule on the gland is cancerous or may become cancerous. Thyroid nodules are usually benign, but a doctor will take a biopsy to check.
  • A thyroid nodule or the whole gland is enlarged and causing dangerous or bothersome symptoms, such as trouble swallowing, difficulty breathing, or changes to the voice.
  • A person has an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism) that does not respond to other treatments. Graves' disease or toxicity in one or more nodules can cause hyperthyroidism.

Types

There are a few types of thyroid removal surgery. A doctor will recommend a certain type, after considering a range of factors, including the condition of the thyroid and a person's overall health.

Types of thyroid removal surgery include:

  • Hemithyroidectomy, or lobectomy. This involves removing one lobe (or half) of the thyroid. A doctor may recommend this surgery if a nodule or low-risk thyroid cancer is limited to one side of the thyroid.
  • Isthmusectomy. This surgery removes the isthmus, a piece of tissue that connects the two lobes of the thyroid. Small tumors on the isthmus may only require an isthmusectomy.
  • Total thyroidectomy. This involves removing the entire thyroid gland. Some cases of thyroid cancer, bilateral thyroid nodules, and Graves' disease require a total thyroidectomy.
All about Graves' disease
All about Graves' disease
Learn more about Graves' disease, including the symptoms and treatments, in this article.
Read now

Procedure

A doctor will give a person instructions about how to prepare for thyroid removal surgery. This usually involves not eating or drinking for a set period before the procedure.

Thyroid removal surgeries take place under general anesthesia, so a person will be asleep and will not feel any pain.

Most of the time, the surgeon will begin by making a small incision in the neck, taking care to avoid the vocal cords and windpipe. The surgery will last about 2 hours.

Afterward, the person will wake up from the anesthesia and recover in the hospital. Hospital staff will monitor them closely for any breathing difficulties or bleeding.

A person can often go home on the same day as the surgery. Otherwise, the doctor may ask them to stay overnight for monitoring.

Risks and side effects

A doctor may prescribe hormone replacement medication.
A doctor may prescribe hormone replacement medication after thyroid removal surgery.

When an experienced surgeon performs thyroid removal surgery, the risk of serious complications is low. However, all surgeries involve some risks.

Risks of thyroid removal include:

  • infection
  • bleeding, which occurs in the first few hours after surgery
  • injury to the nerves that control the voice box
  • injury to a parathyroid gland

The four parathyroid glands help control the amount of calcium in the blood.

After total thyroidectomy, a doctor will monitor parathyroid hormone and calcium levels to detect any need for calcium or vitamin D supplementation. Symptoms of low blood calcium include numbness and tingling sensations or muscle cramps.

Another potential complication is that a person will need to take thyroid hormone replacement medication.

If the surgeon removes the entire thyroid, a person will need lifelong hormone replacement. This involves taking levothyroxine (Synthroid), a synthetic version of the thyroid hormone. The doctor will calculate the dosage based on the person's weight.

If the surgeon removes only part of the thyroid, there is an 80 percent chance that the remainder of the gland will start producing enough hormone, and a person will not need replacement medication.

However, if the thyroid gland was underactive (hypothyroidism), and a person was already taking thyroid hormone replacement, they will likely need to continue taking it after surgery.

Recovery

Most people can return to their regular activities the day after thyroid removal surgery. Limit participation in physical activities or sports for a few days or weeks, or until a doctor says it is safe to start again.

A person will likely have a sore throat for a few days. Over-the-counter pain relievers, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, can usually reduce the pain. If the pain is severe, a doctor might prescribe a stronger pain reliever.

After surgery, the doctor may monitor a person's thyroid hormone and calcium levels to check for hypothyroidism or hypoparathyroidism.

A person should notify their doctor if they experience hoarseness in their voice or difficulty breathing.

Outlook

Thyroid removal surgery can treat a range of problems. A person may undergo the procedure if they have nodules or goiters on their thyroid, toxic nodules, Graves' disease, or thyroid cancer.

The risk of complications is low, but a person may need to take thyroid hormone replacement medication for the rest of their life.

A doctor will provide detailed instructions on how to prepare for the surgery and support a smooth recovery.

Related coverage

What are thyroid nodules? The thyroid gland in the neck produces hormones that are vital for many bodily functions. Thyroid nodules are lumps that can occur in an otherwise healthy thyroid, often, as people age. Most are harmless but some may need treating, and a few are cancerous. Find out here why nodules occur and how doctors treat them. Read now
What's to know about hyperthyroidism Hyperthyroidism is a medical condition caused by an abnormally high level of thyroid hormone in the bloodstream. In mild cases it can be symptomless, but in other instances, it can cause many unpleasant symptoms. Find out the different causes of hyperthyroidism here, plus the way it is treated. Read now
Signs and symptoms of medullary thyroid cancer Medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) is a rare type of thyroid cancer. The earliest sign of MTC is typically a painless lump in the neck. Later symptoms can include pain or discomfort, hoarseness, coughing, and difficulty swallowing or breathing. If caught early, the outlook for MTC is often very good. Learn more here. Read now
15 natural remedies for a sore throat Sore throats are usually caused by viral or bacterial infections. They can be very painful, especially when swallowing. Most sore throats are no cause for concern and can be treated at home. This article identifies 15 home remedies that might soothe a sore throat. Some of these methods are also supported by science. Read now
Everything you need to know about goiter Goiter is an enlarged thyroid gland. A person with goiter can have normal levels of thyroid hormone, excessive levels, or levels that are too low. Read now
Endocrinology
Surgery

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 17 October 2018.

    Visit our Endocrinology category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Endocrinology.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Johnson, Shannon. "Everything you need to know about thyroid gland removal." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 17 Oct. 2018. Web.
    17 Oct. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323369.php>

    APA
    Johnson, S. (2018, October 17). "Everything you need to know about thyroid gland removal." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Endocrinology

Scroll to top