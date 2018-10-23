What causes opioid-induced constipation (OIC)?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 23 Oct 2018
By Yvette Brazier
Reviewed by
Opioid use can lead to constipation. The person may notice that they pass formed stools less often than usual, and the stools that are hard and difficult to pass.

Opioid-constipation is a common problem for people using some types of pain relief medication. Figures suggest that between 21 and 90 percent of people who use opioids experience constipation.

Read on to find out why this happens.

How do opioids cause constipation?

Opioid pain relief can cause constipation
Opioid pain relief can cause constipation and other digestive problems as they reduce nervous system activity.

Opioid-induced constipation is a side effect of using opioid pain relief medication.

Pain is a common problem for people with cancer, fibromyalgia, and a number of other conditions.

Opioids are a central nervous system (CNS) depressant. They block pain receptors in the body, and this reduces pain.

They also slow down the function of the CNS. This can affect involuntary movements in the body, for example, the movement of food through the digestive system, resulting in constipation.

As the muscle contractions that move food through the gut slow down, the walls of the intestine absorb more fluid. With less fluid in the intestines, stools to become hard and constipation develops.

Constipation is uncomfortable, but it can lead to further complications.

These include:

  • tears in the anus
  • hemorrhoids, or swollen veins in the anus
  • rectal prolapse, in which the end of the intestine protrudes through the anus

Other digestive problems

Opioids can affect the movement of food and stool through the gastrointestinal system in other ways, too.

They increase the tone of the pylorus, the part where the food moves from the stomach into the duodenum. This can lead to nausea, vomiting, and a lack of appetite.

Opioids also change the ways the muscles work in the rectum. This can lead to weakened anal contractions that do not push the stool forward.

Apart from making it harder to evacuate the bowel, these changes can also lead to:

  • pressure and cramps in the abdominal
  • pain
  • bloating

In addition, opioids can reduce secretions from the stomach, the bile ducts, the pancreas, and the gut. This, too, prevents the body from digesting food effectively.

What is central nervous system (CNS) depression?
What is central nervous system (CNS) depression?
What is CNS depression and what causes it? Find out more here.
Read now

Other causes of constipation

water for constipation
Increasing fluid intake can help to relieve constipation.

Apart from opioids, people can have constipation for a number of reasons.

For some people, even if they are using opioid medication, a combination of factors may cause the problem.

Lifestyle and dietary factors include:

  • a low fiber intake
  • a low fluid intake
  • a lack of physical activity

Addressing these issues may help resolve the problem of OIC.

Health conditions

Constipation is also a symptom of some medical conditions, including:

People with complex health problems may have constipation due to a combination of factors.

Other medications

Apart from opioids, various other medications, including iron supplements and diuretics, can lead to constipation, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK).

Treatment for opioid-induced constipation
Treatment for opioid-induced constipation
Click here to find out more about how to prevent and treat opioid-induced constipation.
Read now

Takeaway

Opioids are effective pain relievers, but often have the side effect of constipation.

A doctor may explain this risk before prescribing an opioid drug, and they may offer the person another medication to prevent constipation before it happens. However, this does not always happen.

Anyone who develops constipation should speak to their health provider about their symptoms. They may be able to offer a solution to this problem.

The use of opioids can lead to a number of problems, including dependence and accidental overdose. It is better to avoid the use of opioids if another drug is available that can relieve symptoms.

Related coverage

Which foods are good for constipation? Constipation is a very common complaint, and a person’s lifestyle and diet often play a role. Eating foods such as yogurt, pulses, wheat bran, and prunes can increase the frequency of bowel movements and relieve symptoms. Here, we explore the causes and treatments of constipation and look at 14 foods that can help. Read now
What to know about constipation Constipation is a condition of the digestive system characterized by hard feces that are difficult to pass. It can be caused if the colon absorbs too much water. Other causes include lack of fiber, physical inactivity, certain medications, and aging. Read on to find out about treatment options, including home remedies. Read now
Can olive oil be used to treat constipation? Olive oil has long been used as a simple treatment for constipation. Learn more about this home remedy that gets stools moving again, and how to use it. Find out more information, too, about the overall health benefits of olive oil and get some other tips on how to prevent constipation. Read now
What to know about constipation after surgery Many people experience constipation after surgery. With gentle treatment methods, the symptoms should resolve within a few days. Learn more here. Read now
Nine herbal teas for constipation Constipation occurs when people cannot pass stool as freely as they would like to, and it may cause symptoms including bloating and discomfort. Some possible remedies include using tea. The best teas to use include senna, chamomile, and ginger tea. Learn more about the best tea for constipation here. Read now
Pain / Anesthetics
Cancer / Oncology Fibromyalgia GastroIntestinal / Gastroenterology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Tue 23 October 2018.

    Visit our Pain / Anesthetics category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Pain / Anesthetics.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Brazier, Yvette. "What causes opioid-induced constipation (OIC)?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 26 Oct. 2018. Web.
    26 Oct. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323418.php>

    APA
    Brazier, Y. (2018, October 26). "What causes opioid-induced constipation (OIC)?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Pain / Anesthetics

Scroll to top