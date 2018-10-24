Cancer ribbons are simple loops of ribbon that people wear to show their support for people who have cancer or to spread awareness about the disease.

There are many different types of cancer ribbons, each with their own symbolic color. In this article, we list all the cancer ribbon colors and their purposes, as well as specific cancer awareness months.

Head and neck cancer





Color: White and burgundy

Head and neck cancer incorporates a range of different cancers, including cancer of the:

mouth

pharynx

larynx

nasal cavity

sinuses

salivary glands

The Head and Neck Cancer Alliance note that alcohol and tobacco use are two of the most significant risk factors for these types of cancer.

April is Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month.

Multiple myeloma





Color: Burgundy

Multiple myeloma is cancer that affects the plasma cells. The American Cancer Society estimate there will be over 30,000 new cases of multiple myeloma in 2018.

March is Myeloma Awareness Month when people and organizations help spread the word and raise money for research.

Leukemia





Color: Orange

Leukemia is a form of blood cancer that usually starts in the bone marrow. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society state that the 5-year survival rate for leukemia has more than quadrupled since 1960. The improvement in the outlook may be due to increased awareness of the disease and advances in medication.

September is Leukemia Awareness Month. Leukemia also shares the orange ribbon with kidney cancer.

Kidney cancer





Color: Orange

Kidney cancer is one of the 10 most common cancers in the United States. It is more common in older people, and more men than women tend to develop it. While it is not possible to prevent all cases of kidney cancer, obesity, and smoking increase a person's risk.

March is Kidney Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast cancer





Color: Pink

Probably, the most well-known cancer ribbon is the pink ribbon that indicates breast cancer. Researchers and organizations use or wear pink throughout their numerous campaigns to highlight their stand against breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Organizations, such as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the National Breast Cancer Foundation constantly work towards finding a cure for breast cancer and help support those going through treatment.

Uterine or endometrial cancer





Color: Peach

Endometrial cancer most commonly affects women after menopause, with an average age of 60 at the time of diagnosis, according to the American Cancer Society.

September is Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month. During that month, many campaigners come together to raise awareness for preventative testing and funds for research.

Appendix cancer





Color: Amber

An amber ribbon is the sign of support for those battling appendix cancer. Appendix cancer is rarer than many other cancers.

According to one study, there are only about 1.2 cases of appendix cancer per 100,000 people in the U.S.

There is currently no specific awareness month for appendix cancer.

Childhood cancer





Color: Gold

A gold ribbon represents all cancers that occur during childhood.

Organizations, such as the American Childhood Cancer Organization, campaign all year round to spread awareness and raise money to support children fighting cancer.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Bone cancer





Color: Yellow

A yellow ribbon represents sarcoma or bone cancer. Bone cancer also affects the connective tissues of the body, such as the cartilage or myofascial tissue.

Organizations, such as the Sarcoma Foundation of America, help fund research and increase awareness about the disease.

July is Sarcoma Awareness Month.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma





Color: Lime green

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma affects the lymphatic system. As the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society note, around 85 percent of cases start in B lymphocytes, which help produce the antibodies that fight infection.

Lymphoma and leukemia are two separate forms of cancer that are commonly grouped together because they both affect the blood.

September is World Lymphoma Awareness Month, which supports people with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and other forms of blood and lymph cancer.

Liver cancer





Color: Emerald green

According to the American Liver Foundation, about 30,000 people receive a liver cancer diagnosis each year. It affects nearly twice as many men as women.

October is Liver Cancer Awareness Month when foundations and charities help raise awareness for testing and funds for research.

Ovarian cancer





Color: Teal

According to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer deaths in women aged 35–74. Researchers estimate that one in 75 women will experience ovarian cancer during their lifetimes.

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. However, May 8th is also World Ovarian Cancer Day, when people around the globe spread awareness of ovarian cancer.

Cervical cancer





Color: White and teal

Thanks to early preventive screenings, more people are surviving cervical cancer than ever before. According to the Foundation for Women's Cancer, regular tests, such as the Pap smear, have reduced deaths from the disease by more than 70 percent.

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

Prostate cancer





Color: Light blue

The Prostate Cancer Foundation estimate that 1 in nine men in the U.S. will receive a prostate cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.

Routine screening beginning around 50 years old may help detect prostate cancer early and avoid serious complications.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month where organizations promote preventative testing and help raise funds for developing new treatments.

Colon cancer





Color: Dark blue

Colon cancer affects the large intestine. People with forms of irritable bowel disease, such as Crohn's or colitis, have a higher risk of developing this type of cancer.

Regular screening for polyps and signs of cancer has led to an improvement in survival rates in recent years. When doctors treat colon cancer in its early stages, the 5-year survival rate is 90 percent.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Stomach cancer





Color: Periwinkle blue

A soft, powdery-blue ribbon is a sign of support for those living with stomach or gastric cancer. The organization No Stomach For Cancer note that stomach cancer still receives little attention, even though it is the third leading cause of cancer deaths globally.

November is Stomach Cancer Awareness Month, which is vital for promoting greater public knowledge of the disease and raising funds for research.

Testicular cancer





Color: Light purple

Testicular cancer is the most widespread cancer in males between 15 and 44 years old, according to the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation.

An essential tool for catching this type of cancer in the early stages is regular self-examination.

April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.

Pancreatic cancer





Color: Purple

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to diagnose in the early stages, as there are no preventive screening tests available.

Pancreatic cancer uses a purple ribbon as a tribute to one woman's love for her mother. A woman named Rose Schneider, whose favorite color was purple, died after battling pancreatic cancer. Her daughter, finding little formal support in her time of need, worked to found the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan) to support people with pancreatic cancer.

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. During this month, PanCan and other organizations, such as the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, work together to raise awareness and funds for pancreatic cancer research.

All cancers





Color: Lavender

A lavender ribbon is usually a sign of support for those living with all types of cancer. Sometimes, people wear a rainbow of ribbons or a ribbon with many different colors to symbolize the same thing.

National Cancer Prevention Month and World Cancer Day take place in February each year.

Hodgkin lymphoma





Color: Violet

Hodgkin lymphoma is a form of lymphoma or blood cancer where the cancer starts in the lymph nodes.

As the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society note, Hodgkin lymphoma is one of the most curable forms of cancer.

September is World Lymphoma Awareness Month.

Skin cancer





Color: Black

According to the Melanoma Research Foundation, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. Every hour, one person in America dies from melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. People can also wear a black ribbon to promote regular skin checks and preventive screenings.

Carcinoid cancer





Color: Zebra print

Carcinoid cancer is not as well-known as other cancers. Carcinoid cancer grows very slowly, commonly appearing in the small intestines and bronchial system in the lungs, according to the American Association for Cancer Research.

Some people experience little to no symptoms for a long time, though carcinoid cancer can still be life-threatening.

November is Carcinoid Cancer Awareness Month.

Brain cancer





Color: Grey

Possibly a reflection of a person's "grey matter," a grey ribbon promotes brain cancer awareness.

The National Brain Tumor Society estimate that approximately 688,000 people in the U.S. are living with a brain or central nervous system tumor . While the majority of these tumors are benign, about 37 percent are cancerous.

May is Brain Cancer Awareness Month.

Lung cancer





Color: White or pearl

Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer deaths. It is responsible for about 27 percent of all cancer-related deaths, according to the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC).

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, though other organizations, such as the IASLC, work year-round to raise funds for lung cancer research.

Bladder cancer





Color: Blue, yellow, and purple

Cancer of the bladder uses a blue, yellow, and purple ribbon for recognition. The American Bladder Cancer Society state that bladder cancer accounts for up 5 percent of all cancer cases. Men are more likely to develop it than women.

May is Bladder Cancer Awareness Month.

Thyroid cancer





Color: Blue, pink, and teal

Doctors will diagnose an estimated 53,990 new cases of thyroid cancer in 2018, according to the American Cancer Society.

September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, when organizations, such as the American Thyroid Association, promote their work to spread awareness and support for people with thyroid cancer.

A final note

Wearing a specific color or ribbon can help people show their support for a friend or loved one, or even help them discuss their own cancer diagnosis with others.

Participating in awareness campaigns, just by wearing a ribbon, can help keep the public informed about cancer research and promote funding for new treatments.