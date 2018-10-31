Methylprednisolone and prednisone are both corticosteroid medications. They have similar effects on the body but differ in their available forms and some of the side effects they cause.

Both medications reduce inflammation, and people use them to relieve the symptoms of many health conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), lupus, and eczema.

In this article, we look at the differences between methylprednisolone and prednisone.

Methylprednisolone vs. prednisone



Methylprednisolone and prednisone reduce inflammation by suppressing the immune system.

Methylprednisolone and prednisone are both corticosteroids. Corticosteroids can reduce inflammation in the body and relieve related symptoms, such as body pain, swelling, and stiffness.

Corticosteroids reduce inflammation by suppressing the immune system. They are a standard treatment for autoimmune conditions, which often cause inflammation in the body.

Doctors may prescribe methylprednisolone and prednisone to treat the following conditions:

endocrine or thyroid conditions

RA

some types of osteoarthritis

ankylosing spondylitis

systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)

eczema, or atopic dermatitis

severe psoriasis

allergic reactions, including asthma

multiple sclerosis (MS)

colitis

Methylprednisolone and prednisone are both common medications that are similar in price. They can come in branded or generic forms. As with most drugs, the generic versions cost less but still comprise the same substances.

Methylprednisolone is stronger than prednisone:

prednisone is four times as potent as cortisol, a steroid hormone that is present in the body

methylprednisolone is five times as potent as cortisol

How do people take methylprednisolone and prednisone?

Prednisone is an oral medication that people take in the form of a tablet, liquid, or concentrated solution. People will take between one and four doses a day depending on the medical condition and the effectiveness of the treatment.

People can take methylprednisolone orally too, but it is also available as an injection.

In many cases, a doctor will inject methylprednisolone into either the muscle or vein. However, for certain conditions, such as RA, they may sometimes inject methylprednisolone directly into a joint to reduce inflammation.

Being injectable makes methylprednisolone easier than prednisone to provide in large doses. This can be useful when a person's inflammation is severe and requires immediate lessening.

Both prednisone and methylprednisolone are very strong medications. Doctors will try to use the lowest possible dosage that is effective, so they may increase or decrease the dosage during treatment.

It is vital to always take these medications according to a doctor's instructions. People who stop taking them too quickly may notice side effects, such as:

nausea

fatigue

confusion

joint or muscle pains

Side effects



Methylprednisolone and prednisone can cause dizziness and nausea.

As methylprednisolone and prednisone are both very potent, they can cause a range of side effects, including:

headaches

dizziness

nausea

vomiting

thin, fragile skin

acne

slow healing of wounds

irregular menstruation

insomnia

mood swings

depression

vision problems

seizures

infection

menstrual difficulties

muscle and joint pain

eye irritation

decreased sexual desire

heartburn

changes in personality

appetite changes

twitching or tightening muscles

shaky hands

irregular heartbeat

stomach pain

The side effects of prednisone can also include losing touch with reality. For this reason, doctors may prescribe methylprednisolone to someone with a risk of mental health conditions instead of prednisone to reduce the risk of psychosis.

Due to these side effects, doctors may avoid prescribing these corticosteroids. They may only recommend them if nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are not effective or if a person has severe inflammation.

Drug interactions

Corticosteroids can interact with many other medications, including some nutritional supplements and alternative medicines, such as herbal remedies.

Before using corticosteroids, a person should tell their doctor about any other medications that they are taking.

Complications



People with high blood pressure are more likely to experience complications from taking corticosteroids.

Corticosteroids have a widespread effect on the body. As a result, they can cause complications, some of which are severe.

Taking corticosteroids for more than a month, which doctors consider long-term use, increases the likelihood of adverse effects occurring.

It is important to note that these drugs can reduce the activity of the immune system, which makes it harder for the body to fight infection.

Complications are more likely to affect people who have or have had certain medical conditions, such as:

tuberculosis (TB)

cataracts

high blood pressure

threadworm infection

heart disease

mental health problems, such as depression

bone weakness

Cushing's syndrome

diabetes

seizures

ulcers

infections

kidney, liver, intestinal, or thyroid disease

People may also experience complications if they have recently had surgery.

Summary

Methylprednisolone and prednisone are corticosteroids that can have a significant impact on the body. They are effective medications for reducing inflammation.

Both medications can produce a range of side effects and complications. Methylprednisolone is more potent than prednisone.

Doctors can give methylprednisolone orally or through an injection, while prednisone is only available as an oral treatment. Methylprednisolone may, therefore, be more appropriate for people with digestive issues that stop them from taking or fully absorbing oral drugs.

A doctor will decide which medication is best in each situation. People should ensure that their doctor is aware of all their previous health conditions and current medications when discussing taking corticosteroids.