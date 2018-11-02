A new study concludes that for some people, having had their appendix removed decades earlier reduced the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease by almost 20 percent.

Parkinson’s disease is a long-term degenerative condition that affects the central nervous system.

In the United States, medical professionals tend to diagnose around 60,000 new cases each year.

Symptoms include tremor, slow movement, stiff muscles, and changes in speech.

Because Parkinson’s almost exclusively appears in older adults, as the population ages, the number of cases is also set to rise.

In fact, by 2030, there may be as many as 1.2 million people in the U.S. with Parkinson’s disease. To date, treatments only help manage the symptoms; there is no cure.

Because of its growing prevalence, it is more important than ever to discover clues about how and why it develops in certain people.

A recent study dipped into the data of almost 1.6 million Swedish adults and followed them for an average of 52 years. The findings, published this week in the journal Science, add a new and intriguing insight into Parkinson’s.

Led by Bryan Killinger, the researchers focused on the appendix. This might seem like an odd starting point, but there is solid reasoning behind it.