Parkinson’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative condition, has no cure. However, specialists are hard at work to remedy that situation. A new study conducted in mice suggests that one way to treat this condition may be by “cooling off” inflammation in the brain.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Parkinson’s disease “is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease.”

In the United States alone, doctors diagnose approximately 50,000 cases of Parkinson’s disease each year.

Although it is not clear exactly what causes this disease, scientists agree that an important characteristic of Parkinson’s is chronic inflammation.

For this reason, researchers from the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia have been thinking about ways in which to counteract inflammation in the brain as a means of stopping Parkinson’s from progressing.

In a recent study that they conducted in mice, the scientists identified the molecule MCC950 — which, they say, was effective in blocking the disease from advancing further.

“We have used this discovery to develop improved drug candidates and hope to carry out human clinical trials in 2020,” notes study author Trent Woodruff, an associate professor at the University of Queensland Faculty of Medicine.

“Parkinson’s disease,” explains Woodruff, “is the second most common neurodegenerative disease worldwide, with 10 million sufferers, whose control of body movements is affected.”

“The disease,” he says, “is characterized by the loss of brain cells that produce dopamine, which is a chemical that coordinates motor control, and is accompanied by chronic inflammation in the brain.”

This is the mechanism that the scientists sought to attack. They report the results of their study in a paper that appears in the journal Science Translational Medicine.