For the first time in decades, researchers have identified a new medication that can successfully treat major depression.

Depression affects about 300 million people across the globe, making the condition the “leading cause of ill health and disability worldwide,” according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In 2016 in the United States, over 10 million adults had at least one major depressive episode. Approximately 64 percent of these people had their lives severely impaired as a result.

Despite the prevalence and severity of this condition, the current treatments are limited and often ineffective. Up to 30 percent of people with major depression are resistant to treatment.

Furthermore, some studies have suggested that antidepressants may have a host of unexpected side effects, such as raising the risk of stroke and heart attack or that of premature mortality.

Now, new research finds hope for treating major depression in an existing anticonvulsant drug called ezogabine.

Scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, NY, tested the drug in 18 participants who were having a major depressive episode but not taking any medication.