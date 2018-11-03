Major depression: Existing drug reduces symptoms by 45 percent

Published Published 2 hours ago
By
Fact checked by Jasmin Collier
For the first time in decades, researchers have identifed a new medication that can successfully treat major depression.
white pills on pink background
An existing oral drug may relieve major depression.

Depression affects about 300 million people across the globe, making the condition the "leading cause of ill health and disability worldwide," according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In 2016 in the United States, over 10 million adults had at least one major depressive episode. Approximately 64 percent of these people had their lives severely impaired as a result.

Despite the prevalence and severity of this condition, the current treatments are limited and often ineffective. Up to 30 percent of people with major depression are resistant to treatment.

Furthermore, some studies have suggested that antidepressants may have a host of unexpected side effects, such as raising the risk of stroke and heart attack or that of premature mortality.

Now, new research finds hope for treating major depression in an existing anticonvulsant drug called ezogabine.

Scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, NY, tested the drug in 18 participants who were having a major depressive episode but not taking any medication.

Dr. James Murrough, the director of the Mood and Anxiety Disorders Program at the Icahn School of Medicine, is the senior author of the paper, which now appears in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

First new depression medicine for decades

For the new research, Dr. Murrough and his colleagues drew from one of their previous studies, in which they showed that ezogabine, or retigabine, was successful in treating depression-like symptoms in mice.

The drug is a potassium channel opener. As the researchers explain, previous studies have shown that potassium channels in the brain's ventral striatum — a region involved in processing reward — mediate the brain's resilience to depression.

'Winter blues' study finds key to depression resilience
'Winter blues' study finds key to depression resilience
Why do some people genetically prone to depression go on to develop it, while others do not?
Read now

In the new study, Dr. Murrough and team administered up to 900 milligrams of ezogabine, orally, to 18 people with major depressive disorder for a period of 10 weeks.

Using functional MRI scanners, the researchers examined the participants' brain circuitry pre- and post-treatment, looking to see whether the drug had had any effect on their brains' reward systems.

The study revealed that ezogabine led to a 45 percent reduction in depressive symptoms, as measured by the activity in the brain's reward circuitry.

More specifically, an "[i]mprovement in depression was associated with decreased functional connectivity between the ventral caudate and clusters within the mid-cingulate cortex and posterior cingulate cortex," report the researchers.

Also, a subgroup of participants showed improved reward learning after the treatment. The study's senior investigator comments on the findings, saying, "The results of this study are exciting because we haven't had a new medicine to treat depression in decades."

"Most antidepressants are in the same class of drugs and work by increasing serotonin. Our research suggests a different molecular target that works through other brain mechanisms and could be helpful for patients."

Dr. James Murrough

"We know that patients with depression become depressed for different reasons, and we've been stuck in a one-size-fits-all treatment for a long time," Dr. Murrough adds.

"A new class of medicines could give us an opportunity to treat patients based on the specific underlying cause of their disease."

Related coverage

What does depression feel like? Depression affects far more people than some may realize. Depression is a serious mental health condition that is often misunderstood and misinterpreted by those who come into contact with someone who is medically depressed. This article explains what happens when someone is depressed, the risk factors, and what to do. Read now
How does depression affect the body? Depression does not only affect a person’s mood and emotions. Long-term, it can also affect their body in ways that may be serious. In this article, learn about the physical effects that doctors link to depression, including chronic pain, weight changes, heart disease, gastrointestinal problems, and inflammation. Read now
Why do I wake up depressed? Diurnal variations are types of depression that cause symptoms to get worse at certain times of the day. Morning depression is a common diurnal variation. In this article, learn about the symptoms and risk factors for morning depression, as well as the treatment options and how to manage the condition at home. Read now
Why does depression make you feel tired? Depression can lead to a lack of physical and emotional energy, in addition to causing sleep disturbances that leave a person feeling chronically fatigued. In this article, learn about the link between fatigue and depression, as well as the possible complications and how to cope. Read now
Antidepressants: Do they really work? The debate over whether antidepressants can really help to tackle depression has been rife. We take a closer look at the evidence. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Depression
Clinical Trials / Drug Trials Psychology / Psychiatry

Recommended related news

Popular in: Depression

Scroll to top