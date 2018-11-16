What is melasma?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Fri 16 Nov 2018
By Jenna Fletcher
Reviewed by
Melasma is a common pigmentation disorder that causes brown or gray patches to appear on the skin, primarily on the face.

The most common areas for melasma to appear on the face include:

  • the bridge of the nose
  • the forehead
  • the cheeks
  • the upper lip

Melasma may also appear on other areas of the body, especially those exposed to a lot of sunlight. These areas may include:

  • the forearms
  • the neck
  • the shoulders

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, only 10 percent of all cases of melasma occur in men. Women with darker complexions and who are pregnant are at greater risk of developing melasma.

Pictures

Melasma on woman's chest
Melasma freckles on cheek
Melasma on woman's nose and cheeks
Melasma freckles close up

Causes

Doctors do not fully understand why melasma occurs. It may be due to the malfunction of the melanocytes (the color-making cells) in the skin, causing them to produce too much color.

As a result, people with darker skin tones are more likely to develop melasma, as they have more melanocytes than people with lighter skin.

Potential triggers for melasma include:

  • changes in hormones during pregnancy (chloasma), hormone treatment, or while taking birth control pills
  • sun exposure
  • certain skin care products, if they irritate a person's skin

Also, there may be a genetic component to melasma, as people whose close relatives have experienced melasma are more likely to develop it themselves.

Symptoms

Woman inspecting her nose in mirror
Apart from changes in appearance, melasma does not cause any physical symptoms.

The primary symptom of melasma is the development of discolored patches of skin. While it does not cause any other physical symptoms, some people find the appearance of these patches bothersome.

The most common area for patches of melasma to appear is the face. Common locations include the upper lips, bridge of the nose, cheeks, and forehead.

Less commonly, a person may also have patches on their arms and neck.

Diagnosis

Dermatologists find most cases of melasma easy to diagnose during a visual examination. However, since melasma can resemble other skin conditions, a dermatologist may take a small biopsy during the initial visit.

A biopsy involves removing a very small portion of the skin for further examination in a laboratory.

A doctor may also use a device called a Wood's light to look more closely at the skin.

Treatment

Treatment is not always necessary for melasma.

If hormonal changes, such as those that occur during pregnancy or while taking birth control pills, have caused melasma, it will fade after delivery or once a person stops taking the pills.

For other people, melasma can last for years or even for the rest of their lives. If melasma does not fade over time, a person can seek treatment to help remove or fade the patches.

However, not all treatments work for everyone, and melasma may come back even after successful treatment.

Treatment options for melasma include:

Hydroquinone

Woman applying ointment or cream to hyper-pigmented face close up
A person can apply hydroquinone lotion directly to melasma to lighten the skin.

Doctors often use hydroquinone as the first line of treatment for melasma. Hydroquinone is available as a lotion, cream, or gel.

A person can apply the hydroquinone product directly to the patches of skin that are discolored.

Hydroquinone is available over the counter, but a doctor can also prescribe stronger creams. Hydroquinone works by lightening the color of the skin patches.

Corticosteroids and tretinoin

Corticosteroids and tretinoin come in creams, lotions, or gels. Both corticosteroids and tretinoin can help lighten the color of the melasma patches.

Combined creams

In some cases, a dermatologist may choose to prescribe combination creams that may contain hydroquinone, corticosteroids, and tretinoin in one. These are called triple creams.

Additional topical medications

In addition to or instead of other medicated creams, a dermatologist may also prescribe azelaic acid or kojic acid. These acids work to lighten the dark areas of skin.

Medical procedures

If topical medications do not work, a dermatologist may recommend procedures such as:

  • microdermabrasion
  • chemical peel
  • laser treatment
  • light therapy
  • dermabrasion

Some of these treatment options have side effects or may cause additional skin problems. It is best to speak with a doctor or dermatologist about all the possible risks.

If a person has had melasma before, they can try to avoid triggers by:

  • limiting sun exposure
  • wearing a hat when outside
  • using sunscreen
What causes patches of discolored skin?
What causes patches of discolored skin?
A range of things, including pigmentation disorders, birthmarks, and rashes, can cause patches of discolored skin. Learn about them here.
Read now

Outlook

Melasma causes dark patches to form on the skin, most often on the face. While these skin changes are harmless, some people may find them bothersome.

Treatment is effective for some people. Melasma that is due to hormonal changes may also fade over time, once hormone levels return to normal.

Related coverage

Mongolian spots: Causes, pictures, and outlook Mongolian spots are a type of birthmark that looks similar to a bruise. They are thought to be completely harmless but can be unsightly. The cause is unknown, and Mongolian spots are said to be related to pigment in the skin. Learn about the causes and treatments, and how the condition appears on skin. Read now
What you should know about white hair As people become older, their hair can turn white. This happens at different ages, and a number of factors, including genetics and stress, may influence it. Find out more about what causes hair to lose its pigmentation, and what you can do to prevent it happening so quickly, or possibly reverse the process. Read now
What are these white spots on my skin? White spots can appear on the skin when protein and dead cells become trapped under the surface, or when there is a loss of pigmentation. Conditions that can lead to white spots on the skin include vitiligo, milia, and tinea versicolor, a fungus. Find out more about the causes and treatment options for white spots. Read now
What is hypopigmentation? Pigmentation is what affects the color of skin. Some people have unusual pigmentation. This can be due to skin damage or a chronic condition, or it may be present from birth. In this article, learn about the different types of hypopigmentation, including albinism and vitiligo, as well as why these conditions occur. Read now
Which skin conditions occur during pregnancy? Some common skin conditions can affect women during pregnancy, including hyperpigmentation, stretch marks and skin tags. These may be due to physical or hormonal changes. Some will disappear after pregnancy, but others, such as stretch marks, may remain. Topical creams may help, but check with a doctor before use. Read now
Dermatology
Birth Control / Contraception Cosmetic Medicine / Plastic Surgery Women's Health / Gynecology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Fri 16 November 2018.

    Visit our Dermatology category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Dermatology.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "What is melasma?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 16 Nov. 2018. Web.
    16 Nov. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323715.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2018, November 16). "What is melasma?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Dermatology

Scroll to top