Lightheadedness is a feeling of faintness, dizziness, or being close to passing out. It can occur alongside vertigo, which affects balance and makes a person feel as though they or their surroundings are spinning. Although lightheadedness and vertigo can feel similar, they have different causes.

Experiencing some episodes of lightheadedness is normal. In most cases, these episodes will pass quickly, especially if a person sits or lies down to rest.

In this article, learn about the common causes of lightheadedness. We also cover possible underlying medical conditions and treatment options.

Causes



Causes of lightheadedness can include illnesses, anxiety, and dehydration.

The most common cause of lightheadedness is orthostatic hypotension, which is a sudden drop in blood pressure when a person stands up.

Positional changes, especially quick ones, divert blood flow temporarily from the brain to the body. It is more likely that this will result in lightheadedness when a person is dehydrated or ill.

The feeling usually passes quickly, especially if a person sits down again.

Other common causes of lightheadedness include:

allergies

illnesses, such as the cold or flu

altitude sickness

hyperventilating

anxiety

stress

dehydration

prolonged exposure to hot weather

low blood sugar

alcohol, tobacco, or drug use

certain medications

Sometimes, lightheadedness may have a more severe underlying cause, such as:

arrhythmia

heart attack

stroke

shock

inner ear disorders

internal bleeding

blood loss

neurological conditions, such as Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis

anemia

conditions that affect blood flow

head injuries

eating disorders

If lightheadedness is due to a more serious underlying condition, a person will usually experience additional symptoms.

Home remedies



A person should drink lots of water in hot weather to reduce their risk of falling or fainting.

Most of the time, a person experiencing an episode of lightheadedness can manage their symptoms with home remedies and lifestyle changes.

A person who is prone to experiencing dizziness or lightheadedness should use the following tips to reduce their risk of falling or fainting:

Getting up slowly after sitting or lying down.

Drinking lots of water, especially in hot weather or during exercise.

Eating or drinking something sugary or with simple carbohydrates when feeling faint.

Lying or sitting down until the episode passes.

Getting enough sleep.

Avoiding caffeine, tobacco, and alcohol.

Limiting salt intake.

Anyone who thinks that their medication may be causing lightheadedness should speak to a doctor.

Treatment

While lightheadedness does not usually require medical care, a doctor may sometimes recommend one of the following treatments, depending on the underlying cause:

medications

physical therapy

psychotherapy

compression stockings to keep blood from pooling in the legs

Medications could include:

diuretics

anti-anxiety medications

antinausea medications

medications for migraines

If a doctor recommends physical therapy for lightheadedness, a physical therapist is likely to teach a person exercises to improve their balance.

In people who have lightheadedness due to anxiety, a doctor may recommend psychotherapy or cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help them manage this condition. A therapist may provide other coping mechanisms to reduce a person's stress levels.

In very rare cases, a doctor may advise surgery for repeated episodes of lightheadedness and vertigo. A surgeon will perform a labyrinthectomy, which is the removal of part or all of the inner ear.

When to see a doctor



A person should seek emergency medical attention if chest pain accompanies lightheadedness or dizziness.

Most people do not need to seek medical attention for an occasional episode of lightheadedness.

However, it is essential to seek emergency medical attention for lightheadedness or dizziness when one or more of the following symptoms accompany it:

weakness on one side of the body

facial drooping or numbness

slurred speech

chest pain

pain in the arm, neck, or jaw

sudden severe headache

fainting

numbness or inability to move the arms or legs

vision changes, such as double vision

a rapid or irregular heartbeat

seizures

vomiting

A person should also see a doctor immediately if lightheadedness occurs following a head injury.

Takeaway

Lightheadedness is a common experience, and it usually resolves very quickly with no lasting effects. People who frequently experience lightheadedness can usually manage the symptoms at home.

In some cases, lightheadedness may occur as a result of an underlying medical cause, in which case a person is likely to experience additional symptoms.

Anyone who has concerns about lightheadedness should speak to a doctor.