What causes lightheadedness?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Fri 16 Nov 2018
By Jenna Fletcher
Reviewed by
Lightheadedness is a feeling of faintness, dizziness, or being close to passing out. It can occur alongside vertigo, which affects balance and makes a person feel as though they or their surroundings are spinning. Although lightheadedness and vertigo can feel similar, they have different causes.

Experiencing some episodes of lightheadedness is normal. In most cases, these episodes will pass quickly, especially if a person sits or lies down to rest.

In this article, learn about the common causes of lightheadedness. We also cover possible underlying medical conditions and treatment options.

Causes

woman sitting down holding her temples due to lightheadedness
Causes of lightheadedness can include illnesses, anxiety, and dehydration.

The most common cause of lightheadedness is orthostatic hypotension, which is a sudden drop in blood pressure when a person stands up.

Positional changes, especially quick ones, divert blood flow temporarily from the brain to the body. It is more likely that this will result in lightheadedness when a person is dehydrated or ill.

The feeling usually passes quickly, especially if a person sits down again.

Other common causes of lightheadedness include:

  • allergies
  • illnesses, such as the cold or flu
  • altitude sickness
  • hyperventilating
  • anxiety
  • stress
  • dehydration
  • prolonged exposure to hot weather
  • low blood sugar
  • alcohol, tobacco, or drug use
  • certain medications

Sometimes, lightheadedness may have a more severe underlying cause, such as:

If lightheadedness is due to a more serious underlying condition, a person will usually experience additional symptoms.

Home remedies

Woman drinking water on a hot day due to lightheadedness
A person should drink lots of water in hot weather to reduce their risk of falling or fainting.

Most of the time, a person experiencing an episode of lightheadedness can manage their symptoms with home remedies and lifestyle changes.

A person who is prone to experiencing dizziness or lightheadedness should use the following tips to reduce their risk of falling or fainting:

  • Getting up slowly after sitting or lying down.
  • Drinking lots of water, especially in hot weather or during exercise.
  • Eating or drinking something sugary or with simple carbohydrates when feeling faint.
  • Lying or sitting down until the episode passes.
  • Getting enough sleep.
  • Avoiding caffeine, tobacco, and alcohol.
  • Limiting salt intake.

Anyone who thinks that their medication may be causing lightheadedness should speak to a doctor.

What is labyrinthitis?
What is labyrinthitis?
Labyrinthitis can occur when a cold, the flu, or a middle ear infection spreads to the inner ear. It can cause nausea, vertigo, dizziness, and hearing problems. Learn more here.
Read now

Treatment

While lightheadedness does not usually require medical care, a doctor may sometimes recommend one of the following treatments, depending on the underlying cause:

  • medications
  • physical therapy
  • psychotherapy
  • compression stockings to keep blood from pooling in the legs

Medications could include:

  • diuretics
  • anti-anxiety medications
  • antinausea medications
  • medications for migraines

If a doctor recommends physical therapy for lightheadedness, a physical therapist is likely to teach a person exercises to improve their balance.

In people who have lightheadedness due to anxiety, a doctor may recommend psychotherapy or cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help them manage this condition. A therapist may provide other coping mechanisms to reduce a person's stress levels.

In very rare cases, a doctor may advise surgery for repeated episodes of lightheadedness and vertigo. A surgeon will perform a labyrinthectomy, which is the removal of part or all of the inner ear.

When to see a doctor

person holding both hands over heart because of chest pains
A person should seek emergency medical attention if chest pain accompanies lightheadedness or dizziness.

Most people do not need to seek medical attention for an occasional episode of lightheadedness.

However, it is essential to seek emergency medical attention for lightheadedness or dizziness when one or more of the following symptoms accompany it:

  • weakness on one side of the body
  • facial drooping or numbness
  • slurred speech
  • chest pain
  • pain in the arm, neck, or jaw
  • sudden severe headache
  • fainting
  • numbness or inability to move the arms or legs
  • vision changes, such as double vision
  • a rapid or irregular heartbeat
  • seizures
  • vomiting

A person should also see a doctor immediately if lightheadedness occurs following a head injury.

Takeaway

Lightheadedness is a common experience, and it usually resolves very quickly with no lasting effects. People who frequently experience lightheadedness can usually manage the symptoms at home.

In some cases, lightheadedness may occur as a result of an underlying medical cause, in which case a person is likely to experience additional symptoms.

Anyone who has concerns about lightheadedness should speak to a doctor.

Related coverage

What's to know about altitude sickness? Altitude sickness is a condition that occurs at higher altitudes, where there are fewer oxygen molecules per breath. The primary symptom is a headache, but more severe symptoms follow. People can avoid the disorder by not ascending to great heights too quickly. Learn more about the cause, diagnosis, and treatment here. Read now
What causes anxiety? Anxiety is a normal emotion that causes increased alertness, fear, and physical signs, such as a rapid heart rate. What cause the normal reaction of anxiety to develop into an anxiety disorder? Read on to learn about the causes, risk factors, and diagnostic process. Read now
What's to know about the Epley maneuver? Vertigo can be a disorienting and debilitating condition. However, there are solutions for relieving symptoms and dizzy episodes. The Epley maneuver is a gentle exercise that is used to treat benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV). This MNT Knowledge Center article explains how it is performed and how it helps. Read now
What are the home remedies for vertigo? A look at home remedies for vertigo, a feeling of spinning and dizziness. Included are details on the symptoms and when to see a doctor for the condition. Read now
What is fainting and what causes it? Fainting refers to a sudden, temporary loss of consciousness. It results from a lack of oxygen reaching the brain, and it is usually considered a medical emergency. Hypotension and dehydration are common causes, but repeated fainting can signal a severe illness. Learn more about warning symptoms and treatments here. Read now
Cardiovascular / Cardiology
Allergy Anxiety / Stress Flu / Cold / SARS

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Fri 16 November 2018.

    Visit our Cardiovascular / Cardiology category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Cardiovascular / Cardiology.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "What causes lightheadedness?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 16 Nov. 2018. Web.
    16 Nov. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323717.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2018, November 16). "What causes lightheadedness?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Cardiovascular / Cardiology

Scroll to top