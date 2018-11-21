Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant medication that doctors often prescribe to prevent seizures in people with epilepsy. It is not a cure for epilepsy, but it can help people manage the condition. Gabapentin is generally safe, but it can cause side effects, some of which may require medical attention.

In this article, we look at the potential side effects of gabapentin and whether or not they differ between men and women. We also cover when to see a doctor.

What is gabapentin?



Gabapentin is a prescribed anticonvulsant and is available in many forms. Gabapentin is a prescribed anticonvulsant and is available in many forms.

Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant medication that doctors prescribe as an epilepsy treatment to prevent partial seizures.

Gabapentin cannot cure epilepsy, but it helps the brain prevent seizures. This drug can also act as a pain reliever for various conditions that affect the nervous system, such as postherpetic neuralgia, a pain that occurs due to shingles.

However, doctors do not prescribe gabapentin to treat arthritis pain or acute pain that results from minor injuries.

Gabapentin is only available with a doctor's prescription, and it comes in the following forms:

capsule

tablet

solution

suspension

Common side effects

Gabapentin is a fairly safe medication when people take it according to a doctor's instructions. However, some people may experience side effects.

Common side effects that generally do not require medical attention include:

blurred vision

cold or flu-like symptoms

delusions

dementia

hoarseness

lack or loss of strength

pain in the lower back or side

swelling of the hands, feet, or lower legs

trembling or shaking

Common side effects that do require medical attention include:

back-and-forth or rolling eye movements that are continuous and uncontrolled

unsteadiness

Gabapentin can cause different side effects in children that may require medical attention. These include:

aggressive behavior or other behavioral problems

anxiety

change in school performance

concentration problems

crying

depression

distrust

false sense of well-being

hyperactivity or increase in body movements

rapidly changing moods

reacting too quickly or overreacting

restlessness

Long-term effects

According to the authors of a 2010 study paper, people with preexisting kidney disease may experience potentially fatal toxicity when taking gabapentin.

Gabapentin may cause other long-term effects, including memory loss, weakened muscles, and respiratory failure.

Rare side effects



Chest pains can be a rare side effect of taking gabapentin. Chest pains can be a rare side effect of taking gabapentin.

Other side effects of gabapentin occur less frequently but may still affect some people.

Rare side effects that are unlikely to need medical attention include:

a sore throat

black stools

chest pain

chills

coughing

depression, irritability, or other mood changes

fever

memory loss

pain or swelling in the legs or arms

painful or difficult urination

shortness of breath

sores, white spots, or ulcers on the lips or in the mouth

swollen glands

unusual bleeding or bruising

unusual tiredness or weakness

Side effects that require medical attention include:

a feeling of warmth or heat

a runny nose

accidental injury

an earache

back pain

bloating

body aches or pain

breath that smells fruity

burning, dry, or itchy eyes

changes in vision

clumsiness or unsteadiness

congestion

constipation

coughing that produces mucus

decreased sexual desire or ability

difficulty breathing

difficulty swallowing

dry skin

dryness of the mouth or throat

ears ringing

excess air or gas in the stomach or intestines

excessive tearing of the eyes

eye discharge

feeling faint, dizzy, or lightheaded

flushing or redness of the skin, especially on the face and neck

frequent urination

higher sensitivity to pain and touch

impaired vision

increased appetite

increased thirst

indigestion

lack of coordination

pain, redness, rash, swelling, or bleeding in areas where the skin rubs

passing gas

problems with walking and balance

redness or swelling in the ear

redness, pain, or swelling of the eye, eyelid, or inner lining of the eyelid

sleep problems

sneezing

sweating

tender, swollen glands in the neck

tightness in the chest

tingling in the hands and feet

trouble processing thoughts

twitching

unexplained weight loss

voice changes

vomiting

weakness or loss of strength

weight gain

Does gabapentin affect men and women differently?

There is a lack of scientific research comparing the effects of gabapentin in men and women. However, the 2011 drug label for the Neurontin brand of gabapentin, which the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved, states that "there are no significant gender differences."

The only difference between men and women may relate to sexual dysfunction. According to an article in The American Journal of Psychiatry, both men and women may lose the ability to orgasm after taking gabapentin. However, only women have also reported experiencing a lack of libido.

A more recent study confirms this possible side effect at doses of only 300 milligrams per day.

When to see a doctor



A doctor can prescribe gabapentin and give advice on side effects. A doctor can prescribe gabapentin and give advice on side effects.

Gabapentin is only available on prescription, so people will need to visit a doctor to obtain this medication.

It is vital to discuss the potential side effects of gabapentin, as well as any necessary precautions, with the doctor. They are likely to:

offer dietary and lifestyle advice, particularly if weight gain from gabapentin is a concern

advise the individual not to drive or operate heavy machinery while taking gabapentin

recommend over-the-counter medications that can help with some common side effects

People already taking the medication should visit a doctor if the side effects become bothersome. It is important not to stop gabapentin treatment without speaking with a doctor first. Suddenly stopping the drug can lead to withdrawal, seizures, and other serious problems.

A doctor can offer advice on managing side effects and provide medical supervision to allow a person to start or stop taking the medicine safely.