Rainforest vine compound kills resilient cancer cells

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Jasmin Collier
New research now published in the Journal of Natural Products shows that a vine compound is highly effective in the fight against treatment-resistant pancreatic cancer cells.
rainforest
A type of rainforest vine may hold the key to effective cancer treatments.

Pancreatic cancer is notoriously difficult to treat, and the condition has a poor outlook.

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), the 5-year survival rate for people with early-stage exocrine pancreatic cancer is 12–14 percent.

A new study explains why that is and offers a potential solution.

Gerhard Bringmann, a professor of organic chemistry at the Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg in Germany, led the new research together with first author Suresh Awale, a professor at the Institute of Natural Medicine at the University of Toyama in Japan.

Part of the reason why pancreatic cancer resists treatment, explain Awale and colleagues, is that its cells can survive even the most inhospitable conditions.

Specifically, human pancreatic cells have an "ability to proliferate aggressively under hypovascular and hypoxic conditions in the tumor microenvironment, displaying a remarkable tolerance to nutrition starvation."

In other words, pancreatic cancer cells take up all the oxygen and nutrients around them in order to spread as aggressively as they do.

Under the resulting austere conditions, most cells would die. However, pancreatic cancer cells defy these challenges by activating a molecular pathway called Akt/mTOR.

Akt/mTOR is a cell signaling pathway, or a pathway that helps cells communicate with one another.

The "anti-austerity strategy," explain the authors, is "a new approach in anticancer drug discovery" aiming to find compounds that can target and stop cancer cells from thriving under austere conditions — that is, when nutrient-rich blood and oxygen are scarce.

Awale and team tested one such compound: a substance called ancistrolikokine E3, which they derived from a vine called Ancistrocladus likoko, present in the Congolese rainforest.

How the vine compound kills cancer

When the scientists collaborated previously, they saw that certain alkaloids contained by the vines in the Congolese rainforests have anti-austerity properties. Alkaloids are natural, organic, nitrogenous compounds.

In this study, they isolated the alkaloid ancistrolikokine E3 from the twigs of a Congolese liana and tested its effect on cancer cells.

Pancreatic cancer: Chinese tree compound helps destroy tumors
Pancreatic cancer: Chinese tree compound helps destroy tumors
A synthetic analog of this rare compound could annihilate treatment-resistant pancreatic cancer.
Read now

The scientists found that ancistrolikokine E3 caused "dramatic alterations" in the morphology of the cancer cells, which ultimately led to their death.

The compound killed the cancer cells by inhibiting the Akt/mTOR and autophagy pathways, which would otherwise have enabled the cancer cells to survive in an austere tumor microenvironment.

Also, the vine-derived compound stopped the pancreatic cancer cells from migrating and forming colonies "in a concentration-dependent manner." This indicates that in certain doses, the compound could halt metastasis.

According to the investigators, this new study "provides the first live evidence of the effect of a naphthyldihydroisoquinoline alkaloid against [pancreatic cancer] cells in nutrient-deprived medium."

"Ancistrolikokine E3 [...] and related [...] alkaloids are promising potential lead compounds for anticancer drug development based on the antiausterity strategy," they conclude.

The ACS estimate that across the United States in 2018, doctors will diagnose pancreatic cancer in around 55,440 people.

Related coverage

Can you live without a pancreas? The pancreas produces many of the hormones vital to a person's survival. Its removal was fatal many years ago, but it is now possible to live without one a pancreas. This MNT Knowledge Center article explores why the pancreas may be removed and the resulting lifestyle changes. Read now
How does a doctor diagnose cancer? Cancer is a common disease, and a whole range of outlooks is possible depending on the type and severity. Knowing how recognize and diagnose cancer early on can be the key to improving the outlook. Read on to learn ,pre about the symptoms and diagnostic techniques saving lives every day. Read now
What you should know about pancreatic cancer Pancreatic cancer accounts for 3 percent of all cancers in the United States. It can be difficult to manage because symptoms often do not appear until the later stages. However, treatment is available, and some lifestyle choices can reduce the risk of developing it. Find out more about this type of cancer. Read now
What to know about cancer Cancer is the uncontrolled development of cells. After heart disease, it is the second most common cause of death in the United States. However, researchers continue to develop treatments that result in improved survival rates. Read on to learn more. Read now
What does it mean to have stage 4 pancreatic cancer? When pancreatic cancer has spread to other parts of the body, it is in stage 4. There is no cure for this type of cancer, but treatments can help improve life expectancy and the quality of life. Learn more here. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Cancer / Oncology
Pancreatic Cancer

Recommended related news

Popular in: Cancer / Oncology

Scroll to top