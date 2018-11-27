What are the health benefits of hazelnuts?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 27 Nov 2018
By Lana Burgess
Reviewed by
Hazelnuts make a tasty snack and are a great addition to many dishes. When a person includes them in a balanced, calorie-controlled diet, the nuts also provide several health benefits.

Hazelnuts contain:

  • vitamin E
  • healthful fat
  • protein
  • dietary fiber

In this article, learn how hazelnuts can support health, from lowering cholesterol levels to improving insulin resistance.

8 benefits of hazelnuts

Hazelnuts may improve a person's health by:

1. Supporting healthy bowel movements

shelled hazelnuts in small white bowl
Hazelnuts contain dietary fiber and can be eaten as a snack.

Hazelnuts are a good source of dietary fiber. Eating plenty of fiber encourages regular bowel movements and helps prevent constipation.

Dietary guidelines in the United States recommend that women ages 31–50 eat 25.2 grams (g) of dietary fiber per day. Men in the same age range should eat 30.8 grams of fiber per day.

A 28-g serving of hazelnuts contains about 2.7 g of dietary fiber.

2. Reducing weight gain

According to recent research, eating nuts may help some people to gain less weight.

A 2018 study found a link between nut consumption, reduced weight gain, and a lower risk of obesity. In the study, participants who ate more nuts were less likely to become overweight than those who did not.

While the research shows a correlation, further studies should assess whether there is a causal link between eating nuts and a reduced risk of weight gain.

3. Protecting against cell damage

Hazelnuts are rich in antioxidants, which are compounds that protect against the oxidation of cells. They reduce the extent of cell damage from free radicals.

Hazelnuts contain the antioxidant vitamin E. Some research suggests that vitamin E may help shield the body from types of cell damage linked to cancer.

4. Lowering cholesterol

Eating hazelnuts may help reduce cholesterol.

A 2013 study found that a hazelnut-rich diet decreased participants' levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. This type of cholesterol can increase the risk of heart problems.

The researchers concluded that the best way to reap hazelnuts' health benefits was to eat them every day, without increasing a person's overall calorie intake.

Results of a 2016 review likewise indicated that hazelnuts could reduce levels of harmful cholesterol.

The researchers also noted no increase in participants' body weight. This may alleviate some concerns that eating the calorie-dense nuts could lead to weight gain.

What are the most healthful nuts you can eat?
What are the most healthful nuts you can eat?
Learn about the benefits of other healthful nuts here.
Read now

5. Improving insulin sensitivity

Eating a nut mix that includes hazelnuts may help improve insulin sensitivity.

A small 2011 trial found that eating a 30-g nut mix that contained 7.5 g of hazelnuts every day improved participants' insulin sensitivity over 12 weeks.

Diminished insulin sensitivity plays a role in the development of type 2 diabetes. Improving this sensitivity reduces the risk of the condition.

6. Supporting heart health

Hazelnuts may help to promote a healthy heart.

A 2013 study found that eating a hazelnut-rich diet may improve cardiovascular risk biomarkers, potentially lowering the risk of heart problems.

7. Reducing inflammation

Eating hazelnuts may help to ease inflammation.

A 2013 study found that eating a hazelnut-rich diet reduced signs of inflammation among participants.

However, another study found the change in inflammatory markers after eating hazelnuts to be insignificant.

Conclusively determining hazelnuts' effect on inflammation will require further research.

8. Improving sperm count

Recent research indicates that consuming more nuts, including hazelnuts, may increase sperm count and improve the sperms' quality.

The researchers emphasize that this small study involved healthy, fertile participants. More research is necessary to determine whether the benefits apply to the broader population.

How to add hazelnuts to your diet

People often eat hazelnuts as a snack or add them to salads. Ground hazelnuts can be incorporated into various recipes.

Several ready-made hazelnut spreads are high in sugar, and it is best to avoid these.

Risks and considerations

Many people have nut allergies, including allergies to hazelnuts. When cooking for others, always check before adding the nuts to a dish.

To enjoy the health benefits of hazelnuts, a person should be mindful of the overall number of calories that they consume each day.

When adding anything to a diet, it can be easy to consume more calories than necessary, and this can lead to weight gain.

Summary

tape-measures and nuts on wooden table
A recent study suggests that eating nuts may help reduce weight gain.

Eating more hazelnuts may improve a person's health in a variety of ways.

Hazelnuts may:

  • support bowel movements
  • reduce weight gain
  • protect against cell damage
  • lower levels of harmful cholesterol
  • improve insulin sensitivity
  • support heart health
  • reduce inflammation
  • improve sperm count

Unless a person has an allergy, there are few risks to adding hazelnuts to the diet. They are versatile and make an easy snack.

People can purchase hazelnuts in grocery stores or online.

We picked linked items based on the quality of products, and list the pros and cons of each to help you determine which will work best for you. We partner with some of the companies that sell these products, which means Healthline UK and our partners may receive a portion of revenues if you make a purchase using a link(s) above.

Related coverage

An overview of insulin Insulin is a hormone that plays a central role in controlling blood sugar levels in the body. People with diabetes produce either insufficient or ineffective insulin and often require shots of insulin to resume daily function. Read on to learn about the way insulin works. Read now
The health benefits of almonds Almonds can be nutritious and tasty as a snack, and useful as a milk substitute. Find out about the benefits, nutritional value, and any risks. Read now
How much fiber should I eat per day? Most Americans eat less fiber than the USDA daily recommendations suggest. This article looks at the guidelines for fiber intake in men, women, and children. We also talk about how fiber can help with weight loss, and discuss how much fiber is too much. Learn about good sources of dietary fiber and a handy meal plan. Read now
What is cholesterol ratio and why is it important? There are two types of cholesterol. One is harmful, and builds up in the arteries, but the other can actually benefit the body. In this MNT Knowledge Center article, learn about the difference between 'good' and 'bad' cholesterol. How do they affect the body? How can you manage high cholesterol? Read now
What are the health benefits of walnuts? Walnuts are a single-seed fruit that provide healthful fats, protein, copper, manganese, and other essential nutrients. The nutrients they contain may help reduce cholesterol, boost heart health, and enhance bone mineral density, among other benefits. Find out more about their benefits and how to use them in the diet. Read now
Nutrition / Diet

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Tue 27 November 2018.

    Visit our Nutrition / Diet category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Nutrition / Diet.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Burgess, Lana. "What are the health benefits of hazelnuts?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 27 Nov. 2018. Web.
    27 Nov. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323807.php>

    APA
    Burgess, L. (2018, November 27). "What are the health benefits of hazelnuts?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Nutrition / Diet

Scroll to top