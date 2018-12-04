Insomnia: Light pollution and sleeping pill use may be linked

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Gianna D'Emilio
New research, published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, suggests that nighttime exposure to artificial outdoor light, known as light pollution, may raise the risk of insomnia.
nighttime skyline with many lights
A new study suggests that exposure to light pollution may cause an increase in sleeping pill use.

Short-term insomnia affects approximately 30 percent of adults in the United States.

A further 10 percent of people in the country have chronic insomnia.

Researchers have associated insufficient sleep with chronic health conditions ranging from type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity, to mental health disorders such as depression.

The connection between light and sleep is well-documented. Recent results, for example, indicate that the light emitted by screens can affect light-sensitive cells in the retina and reset the body clock — a brain structure that controls the sleep-wake cycle.

While it may seem intuitive that the light that comes from laptops and smartphones disrupts our sleep, it may come as a surprise that outdoor artificial nighttime light can have a similar effect.

New research finds a connection between excessive exposure to light pollution and the use of sleeping pills in seniors.

Kyoung-bok Min, Ph.D., an associate professor in the Department of Occupational and Environmental Medicine at Seoul National University College of Medicine in South Korea, conducted the study with Jin-young Min, Ph.D., from the university's Department of Preventive Medicine.

Studying outdoor light and sleep health

As the researchers point out, "Outdoor artificial nighttime light is increasingly recognized as a form of environmental pollution [...] associated with a number of deleterious effects on human health."

To explore the possible link with sleep health in seniors, the researchers analyzed data from the National Health Insurance Service-National Sample Cohort (NHIS-NSC), a population-based cohort study conducted in South Korea between 2002 and 2013.

Just 6 hours of sleep loss increases diabetes risk
Just 6 hours of sleep loss increases diabetes risk
Losing even one night's sleep may have serious health consequences.
Read now

The study population comprised 52,027 adults ages 60 or older. None had been formally diagnosed with a sleep disorder, and females made up about 60 percent.

The researchers used satellite data to map outdoor artificial light and matched these data with each individual's residential districts to determine the extent of their exposure to light.

The team also gathered data from the NHIS-NSC study on the use of two hypnotic drugs: zolpidem and triazolam. Approximately 22 percent of the study population had prescriptions for this type of medication.

Light exposure linked with sleeping pill use

The researchers stratified the individual exposure to outdoor artificial nighttime light by quartiles and found that a higher exposure to light correlated with a "significantly higher" number of prescriptions for hypnotic drugs, as well as a higher daily dose.

Seniors exposed to more nighttime outdoor light also tended to take sleeping pills for longer periods of time.

"This study observed a significant association between the intensity of outdoor artificial nighttime lighting and the prevalence of insomnia, as indicated by hypnotic agent prescriptions for older adults in South Korea," concludes Kyoung-bok Min.

"Our results are supportive data that outdoor artificial nighttime light could be linked to sleep deprivation," adds the researcher.

"Given the recent scientific evidence, including our results, bright outdoor lighting may be a novel risk factor for prescribing hypnotic drugs."

Kyoung-bok Min, Ph.D.

Related coverage

How to tell if you've had a good night's sleep Sleep problems are common, but can we really tell how well or how badly we slept? Sleep trackers might help, but they don't always reflect how we feel. Read now
What's to know about sleep deprivation? Learn about sleep deprivation and the surprising effects it can have on your body and health. Our hormones, artery health, and how much fat we store are some aspects that can be badly affected if we get less than the amount of sleep we need to feel fully awake and alert. We examine the problems and what to do. Read now
How to tell if stress is affecting your sleep Stress can adversely affect physical and mental health. One common result of stress is an inability to sleep. Insufficient sleep can increase the risk of a range of health conditions. Reducing stress through exercise and medication can improve quality of sleep. Learn more about the link between stress and sleep here. Read now
What are the best sleeping pills? The best sleeping pill will depend on a person’s sleep patterns and needs. People with insomnia and those with jet lag, for instance, may benefit from different medications. Learn about the types, effectiveness, and safety of several sleeping pills here. Read now
Insomnia: Everything you need to know Insomnia is a sleep disorder that can disrupt a person's daily life. About 30-40 percent of people in the U.S. experience insomnia, and it can be caused by physical or mental health issues. We look at the types, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment and ask whether using media technology in the bedroom might be a factor. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Sleep / Sleep Disorders / Insomnia
Public Health Seniors / Aging

Recommended related news

Popular in: Sleep / Sleep Disorders / Insomnia

Scroll to top