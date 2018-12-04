For the first time, researchers have identified two clusters of genes that appear to generate the neurological hallmarks of dementia. The discovery provides a new path toward drug discovery. Share on Pinterest Understanding the genetic mechanisms behind Alzheimer’s moves us ever closer to an effective treatment. Dementia is a growing concern throughout the Western world and beyond. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, around 5.7 million adults in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia. By 2050, that figure is expected to rise to about 14 million. As the average lifespan extends, so does the reach of dementia. Currently, there is no cure for dementia and no way to slow its progress. Although many questions about dementia remain unanswered, our understanding is steadily growing. For instance, we know that a protein called tau plays an important role in a number of dementia types.

Tau and dementia In healthy nerve cells, tau helps stabilize microtubules — the scaffolding that helps maintain the structure and rigidity of cells. In dementia, however, tau becomes hyperphosphorylated and clumps together in so-called neurofibrillary tangles. Scientists think that when tau is tangled, it damages nerve cells in at least two ways . Firstly, it can no longer support the microtubules; and, secondly, its presence in abnormal clumps is toxic to nerve cells. This leads to cell death and, eventually, the symptoms of dementia. A recent study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, attempts to pin down the genetic origin of neurofibrillary tangles and hunts for potential ways to prevent them from developing. In the past, researchers have identified genes linked to Alzheimer’s, but it is unclear exactly how they play a part in the disease’s progression. To investigate further, the researchers used a technique called systems biology. This a way of modeling complex biological systems, taking into account the myriad interactions that occur in an organism — including the interplay between cell types, genes, the proteins produced, and how they affect each other. The scientists focused on a mouse model of frontotemporal dementia, which is a type of dementia that develops earlier in life. The processes involved in this condition are similar to Alzheimer’s and another kind of dementia called supranuclear palsy. Dr. Daniel Geschwind from the David Geffen School of Medicine at The University of California, Los Angeles, led the team of scientists.